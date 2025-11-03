Schaefer scores twice, Islanders stun Blue Jackets with 2 goals in final 1:07

Holmstrom wins it at 19:22, just 29 seconds after rookie defenseman ties game

CBJ at NYI | Recap

By Stefen Rosner
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ELMONT, N.Y. -- The New York Islanders scored goals 29 seconds apart in the final 1:07 of the third period to defeat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 at UBS Arena on Sunday.

Matthew Schaefer scored twice and Simon Holmstrom scored the other goal for the Islanders (6-5-1), who have won their last two games. David Rittich made 20 saves for the Islanders.

Miles Wood and Denton Mateychuk scored for the Blue Jackets (7-5-0), who split their back-to-back after they won 3-2 against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday. Elvis Merzlikins made 38 saves for the Blue Jackets.

Schaefer's second goal of the night, a point shot at 18:53 of the third to tie it 2-2, started a late rally for the Islanders, who scored two goals in 29 seconds.

Holmstrom tapped home a rebound off Anders Lee's shot at the top of the crease to seal it 3-2 at 19:22 of the third.

At the 40-second mark, Mathew Barzal fed Emil Heineman at the net front, but Merzlikins sealed up the five-hole to keep the game scoreless.

Merzlikins kicked out the left pad on a Tony DeAngelo point-blank shot from the slot off a cross-ice feed from Holmstrom at 4:48 of the first period.

Schaefer gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 5:53 of the first period on the power play. The NHL’s Rookie of the Month for October beat Merzlikins over the glove through a screen from the point.

Wood tied the game at 1-1 after he tapped home a cross-zone pass from Adam Fantilli at the blocker side post at 15:21 of the second period.

Merzlikins stopped Heineman’s 2-on-1 shot with the right pad at 7:46 of the third to keep the game tied at 1-1.

After a ricochet in front of the goal, Mateychuk beat a sprawling Rittich on the backhand cutting across the slot at 12:10 of the third period to give the Blue Jackets a 2-1 lead.

Latest News

Guentzel breaks tie in 3rd, Lightning edge Mammoth for 5th straight win

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Status Report: Couturier will play for Flyers against Flames

Tanev discharged from hospital after taken from ice on stretcher during Maple Leafs game

Schaefer jokingly mocks Boomer Esiason for wearing Rangers jersey

NHL On Tap: Zegras eyes point in 9th straight home game for Flyers

Malkin fined maximum for slashing in Penguins game

Parker entering Hall of Fame 'kind of a capstone,' humbling to longtime coach

NHL EDGE stats: Celebrini emerging as Art Ross Trophy contender

Parker had passion for coaching that took him to Hall of Fame, Eruzione says

Blue Jays' Game 7 loss in World Series leaves McDavid 'gutted'

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

Cuylle scores in OT, Rangers edge Kraken for 3rd straight win

Bouchard scores in OT, Oilers defeat Blackhawks

Kings fans stick around after game to see Dodgers win 2025 World Series

Markstrom makes 43 saves, Devils hold off Kings

Robertson gets 2 points, Maple Leafs defeat Flyers