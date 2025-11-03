Schaefer scores twice, Islanders stun Blue Jackets with 2 goals in final 1:07

Matthew Schaefer scored twice and Simon Holmstrom scored the other goal for the Islanders (6-5-1), who have won their last two games. David Rittich made 20 saves for the Islanders.

Miles Wood and Denton Mateychuk scored for the Blue Jackets (7-5-0), who split their back-to-back after they won 3-2 against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday. Elvis Merzlikins made 38 saves for the Blue Jackets.

Schaefer's second goal of the night, a point shot at 18:53 of the third to tie it 2-2, started a late rally for the Islanders, who scored two goals in 29 seconds.

Holmstrom tapped home a rebound off Anders Lee's shot at the top of the crease to seal it 3-2 at 19:22 of the third.

At the 40-second mark, Mathew Barzal fed Emil Heineman at the net front, but Merzlikins sealed up the five-hole to keep the game scoreless.

Merzlikins kicked out the left pad on a Tony DeAngelo point-blank shot from the slot off a cross-ice feed from Holmstrom at 4:48 of the first period.

Schaefer gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 5:53 of the first period on the power play. The NHL’s Rookie of the Month for October beat Merzlikins over the glove through a screen from the point.

Wood tied the game at 1-1 after he tapped home a cross-zone pass from Adam Fantilli at the blocker side post at 15:21 of the second period.

Merzlikins stopped Heineman’s 2-on-1 shot with the right pad at 7:46 of the third to keep the game tied at 1-1.

After a ricochet in front of the goal, Mateychuk beat a sprawling Rittich on the backhand cutting across the slot at 12:10 of the third period to give the Blue Jackets a 2-1 lead.