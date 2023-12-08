Barzal has 4 points, Islanders defeat Blue Jackets

Horvat scores twice in 20 seconds; Fantilli gets 2 goals, assist for Columbus

CBJ@NYI: Horvat, Barzal team up to score

By Stefen Rosner
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ELMONT, N.Y. -- Mathew Barzal had two goals and two assists for the New York Islanders in a 7-3 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets at UBS Arena on Thursday.

Bo Horvat scored twice in 20 seconds in the third period and had an assist, and Semyon Varlamov made 32 saves for the Islanders (11-7-7), who responded from a 5-4 overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday when they blew a three-goal lead in the third.

Adam Fantilli had two goals and an assist, and Emil Bemstrom had a goal and an assist for the Blue Jackets (8-15-5), who have lost three in a row (0-2-1) and four of five (1-3-1). Spencer Martin made 29 saves.

Fantilli cut it to 4-3 at 1:28 of the third, but Barzal made it 5-3 at 5:33 when he one-timed Horvat’s feed in the slot.

Horvat gave New York a 6-3 lead on his own rebound at 11:31, then scored again at 11:51 after a pass from Barzal for the 7-3 final.

Pierre Engvall gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 4:00 of the first period with his third goal in four games.

Bemstrom tied it 1-1 at 5:56 of the second period, scoring on a rebound of Fantilli’s shot from the left circle that went off the end boards.

Fantilli gave Columbus a 2-1 lead at 10:11, finishing a tic-tac-toe passing play with Kent Johnson and Zach Werenski in the right circle.

Cal Clutterbuck tied it 2-2 at 14:30 when he took a pass from Hudson Fasching and beat Martin from between the circles.

Barzal put New York back in front 3-2 with a shot from the left circle at 18:51, and Kyle Palmieri one-timed Brock Nelson’s feed on a power play at 19:19 to make it 4-2.

