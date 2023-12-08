Barzal has 4 points, Islanders defeat Blue Jackets

Bo Horvat scored twice in 20 seconds in the third period and had an assist, and Semyon Varlamov made 32 saves for the Islanders (11-7-7), who responded from a 5-4 overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday when they blew a three-goal lead in the third.

Adam Fantilli had two goals and an assist, and Emil Bemstrom had a goal and an assist for the Blue Jackets (8-15-5), who have lost three in a row (0-2-1) and four of five (1-3-1). Spencer Martin made 29 saves.

Fantilli cut it to 4-3 at 1:28 of the third, but Barzal made it 5-3 at 5:33 when he one-timed Horvat’s feed in the slot.

Horvat gave New York a 6-3 lead on his own rebound at 11:31, then scored again at 11:51 after a pass from Barzal for the 7-3 final.

Pierre Engvall gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 4:00 of the first period with his third goal in four games.

Bemstrom tied it 1-1 at 5:56 of the second period, scoring on a rebound of Fantilli’s shot from the left circle that went off the end boards.

Fantilli gave Columbus a 2-1 lead at 10:11, finishing a tic-tac-toe passing play with Kent Johnson and Zach Werenski in the right circle.

Cal Clutterbuck tied it 2-2 at 14:30 when he took a pass from Hudson Fasching and beat Martin from between the circles.

Barzal put New York back in front 3-2 with a shot from the left circle at 18:51, and Kyle Palmieri one-timed Brock Nelson’s feed on a power play at 19:19 to make it 4-2.