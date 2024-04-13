Blue Jackets at Predators

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLUE JACKETS (26-42-12) at PREDATORS (46-29-5)

8 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSOH

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Johnny Gaudreau -- Justin Danforth -- Dmitri Voronkov

Alexandre Texier -- Cole Sillinger -- Kirill Marchenko

Mikael Pyyhtia -- Sean Kuraly -- Mathieu Olivier

James Malatesta -- Trey Fix-Wolansky -- Alex Nylander

Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson

Ivan Provorov -- Erik Gudbranson

Nick Blankenburg -- David Jiricek

Jet Greaves

Malcolm Subban

Scratched: Brendan Gaunce

Injured: Carson Meyer (upper body), Adam Fantilli (calf laceration), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Adam Boqvist (upper body), Elvis Merzlikins (lower body), Jake Bean (broken hand), Daniil Tarasov (upper body), Boone Jenner (personal)

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Mark Jankowski -- Colton Sissons -- Jason Zucker

Anthony Beauvillier -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista

Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Kiefer Sherwood

Ryan McDonagh -- Roman Josi

Spencer Stastney -- Luke Schenn

Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier

Juuse Saros

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Tyson Barrie, Dante Fabbro, Troy Grosenick

Injured: None

Status report

Greaves will make his fifth start in six games. ... Fix-Wolansky will enter the lineup in place of Gaunce, a forward. … The Predators did not hold a morning skate Saturday. ... Saros could start after Lankinen made 25 saves in a 5-1 win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday.

Latest News

Trophy Tracker: Kucherov looks to hold lead in Art Ross race

McDavid misses Oilers' OT loss to Coyotes, out for 2nd game in row

NHL matchups, odds to watch: April 13

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Maroon to make Bruins debut against Penguins

NHL Buzz: Maroon expected to make Bruins debut against Penguins

Hanifin excited for next phase of career with Golden Knights

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Stars can clinch Central Division, Western Conference

Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 13

Blues miss playoffs for 2nd straight season, doomed by slow start

NHL Morning Skate for April 13

Kuzmenko has hat trick, sparks Flames past Ducks

Chytil practices with Rangers, no timetable for return

Golden Knights ease past Wild, clinch final playoff berth in West

Oilers fall to Coyotes in OT without McDavid, clinch home ice for 1st round

Stone practices with Golden Knights, playoff return unclear

NHL veteran Domingue scores goalie goal for AHL's Wolf Pack

Forsberg hat trick helps Predators top Blackhawks, keep pace in wild card