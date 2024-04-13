Blue Jackets at Predators

BLUE JACKETS (26-42-12) at PREDATORS (46-29-5)

8 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSOH

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Johnny Gaudreau -- Justin Danforth -- Dmitri Voronkov

Alexandre Texier -- Cole Sillinger -- Kirill Marchenko

Mikael Pyyhtia -- Sean Kuraly -- Mathieu Olivier

James Malatesta -- Trey Fix-Wolansky -- Alex Nylander

Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson

Ivan Provorov -- Erik Gudbranson

Nick Blankenburg -- David Jiricek

Jet Greaves

Malcolm Subban

Scratched: Brendan Gaunce

Injured: Carson Meyer (upper body), Adam Fantilli (calf laceration), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Adam Boqvist (upper body), Elvis Merzlikins (lower body), Jake Bean (broken hand), Daniil Tarasov (upper body), Boone Jenner (personal)

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Mark Jankowski -- Colton Sissons -- Jason Zucker

Anthony Beauvillier -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista

Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Kiefer Sherwood

Ryan McDonagh -- Roman Josi

Spencer Stastney -- Luke Schenn

Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier

Juuse Saros

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Tyson Barrie, Dante Fabbro, Troy Grosenick

Injured: None

Status report

Greaves will make his fifth start in six games. ... Fix-Wolansky will enter the lineup in place of Gaunce, a forward. … The Predators did not hold a morning skate Saturday. ... Saros could start after Lankinen made 25 saves in a 5-1 win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday.