Bennett, Panthers complete 3-goal comeback against Blue Jackets

Bennett and Brad Marchand each had a goal and three assists for the Panthers (13-12-2), who rallied from a three-goal deficit and never led in the game.

Carter Verhaeghe scored twice and had an assist, and Seth Jones had a goal and an assist. Sergei Bobrovsky made 25 saves.

Dmitri Voronkov, Miles Wood, Cole Sillinger and Isac Lundestrom each had a goal and an assist for the Blue Jackets (13-9-6) who extended their point streak to five games (2-0-3). Elvis Merzlikins made 33 saves.

Damon Severson gave Columbus a 1-0 lead at 7:40 of the first period with a power-play goal.

Evan Rodrigues tied it 1-1 at 9:47 waiting out Merzlikins after Mackie Samoskevich forced a turnover at the half wall and slid the puck to Rodrigues.

The teams combined for seven goals in the second period.

Voronkov gave Columbus a 2-1 lead at 5:26 after deflecting a point shot from Provorov.

Wood scored off a feed from Charlie Coyle on the rush for a 3-1 lead at 5:57.

Marchenko scored on a backhanded shot to increase the Blue Jackets lead to 4-1 at 10:24.

The Panthers scored the next three goals to tie the game.

Verhaeghe made it 4-2 at 11:15 when he deflected a point shot from Seth Jones.

On the ensuing power play following a failed coach's challenge by Columbus for a hand pass, Verhaeghe scored again to cut the lead to 4-3 at 13:11 off a feed from Marchand.

Jones tied the game 4-4 at 16:12 on the power play.

Sillinger gave the Blue Jackets a 5-4 lead at 18:26 with a shot that skipped on the ice and was initially stopped by Bobrovsky but bounced off Florida defenseman Gustav Forsling and into the net.

Lundestrom made it 6-4 at 2:27 of the third period, scoring off the rush on a pass from Wood.

Marchand pulled the Panthers within a goal when he jammed in a loose puck to make it 6-5 at 4:21.

Anton Lundell tied the game at 6-6 at 14:18, scoring after Merzlikins came out to play the puck but was late getting back into position.