McDavid scores twice in 3rd, Oilers rally late to defeat Blue Jackets in OT

Jack Roslovic won it on a breakaway 56 seconds into overtime after Jake Walman scored short-handed to tie it 4-4 at 19:02 of the third period with his second goal of the game. Walman skated toward the crease and sent a pass across, only to have it go off the stick of Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski and over the right shoulder of Jet Greaves.

Walman and Roslovic also each had an assist for the Oilers (7-6-4), who ended a three-game skid. Stuart Skinner made 15 saves.

Adam Fantilli and Boone Jenner each had a goal and an assist, and Sean Monahan and Ivan Provorov also scored for the Blue Jackets (7-7-1), who lost their fourth in a row (0-3-1). Greaves made 19 saves.

Provorov put Columbus ahead 1-0 at 11:42 of the first period with a wrist shot from the point through traffic that beat Skinner’s glove just after a Blue Jackets power play expired.

Walman tied it 1-1 at 17:28 with a wrist shot that got past Greaves’ glove and over his right shoulder.

Monahan gave the Blue Jackets a 2-1 lead at 1:39 of the second period, gaining the zone on an odd-man rush and picking up the rebound off a shot by Kent Johnson, which he put past Skinner’s outstretched pad on the backhand.

Jenner extended it to 3-1 at 18:02, taking a centering pass from Dante Fabbro at the top of the crease and sending it back door on Skinner.

McDavid closed it to 3-2 just 58 seconds into the third period, extending his goal streak to three games. The Oilers captain spun around Denton Mateychuk, causing the Blue Jackets defenseman to fall down, before sending a backhand shot from the slot past Greaves’ blocker.

Fantilli made it 4-2 at 4:19, deflecting a pass by Oilers forward Andrew Mangiapane and getting open for the feed from Kirill Marchenko to snap the puck short side past Skinner from the right dot.

McDavid brought Edmonton to within 4-3 at 13:39 after Evan Bouchard took away a pass in the neutral zone, sending him into the zone and around Marchenko before scoring past Greaves point blank.