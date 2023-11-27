Hurricanes score 3 unanswered in 3rd, rally past Blue Jackets 

Svechnikov scored the game-winning goal at 18:03, a one-timer from the slot off a pass from Sebastian Aho.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Brady Skjei also scored, and Pyotr Kochetkov made 21 saves for the Hurricanes (12-8-0), who have won three of their past four.

Kirill Marchenko and Johnny Gaudreau scored for the Blue Jackets (6-12-4), who had won consecutive games. Elvis Merzlikins made 40 saves.

Kotkaniemi cut the lead to 2-1 at 10:01 of the third period when he scored a wrist shot from the slot over Merzlikins’ glove off a pass from Teuvo Teravainen.

Skjei backhanded a loose puck in front of the net to tie the game 2-2 at 16:51.

Marchenko’s shot from the right face-off circle beat Kochetkov over his left shoulder for a short-side goal to make it 1-0 13 seconds into the third period.

Gaudreau scored when his shot deflected off Skjei and looped over Kochetkov for a 2-0 Columbus lead at 6:41.