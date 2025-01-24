Hurricanes score 5 unanswered, rally past Blue Jackets for 4th straight win

Seth Jarvis had two goals and two assists, Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists, and Frederik Andersen made 18 saves for the Hurricanes (30-16-3), who have won four in a row.

It was also the 300th NHL win for Andersen (501 games), who is now 74-28-4 with Carolina.

James van Riemsdyk and Kent Johnson each had a goal and an assist for the Blue Jackets (23-19-7), who defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-1 on Wednesday. Daniil Tarasov made 36 saves.

Columbus took a 1-0 lead at 7:08 of the first period. After the Blue Jackets forced a turnover, Luca Del Bel Belluz fed a pass to Johnson, who scored five-hole from the left face-off circle.

Kirill Marchenko made it 2-0 at 9:48 when he took a cross-ice backhand pass from Adam Fantilli and roofed a shot over Andersen’s glove.

Carolina cut the lead to 2-1 with a power-play goal at 2:48 of the second period. Aho passed from the left circle to Jarvis for a back-door tap in.

The Hurricanes tied it 2-2 at 7:11. Andersen rimmed the puck around the boards to the neutral zone, where Jarvis gathered the puck at the red line and hit Eric Robinson driving the net for a redirect under the blocker.

Carolina took a 3-2 lead at 7:58 on a sharp-angle wrist shot by Jackson Blake that handcuffed Tarasov.

Moments later, Blake knocked down a clearing attempt and passed to Aho, who scored with a quick snap shot for a 4-2 lead at 8:33.

Martinook scored off a saucer pass from Jarvis on a 2-on-1 to make it 5-2 at 11:34.

Columbus then scored two goals on net-front deflections. Johnson’s shot through traffic went into the net off van Riemsdyk to make it 5-3 at 13:21, and Zach Werenski’s shot deflected off Dmitri Voronkov to cut Carolina’s lead to 5-4 at 14:43.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi put the Hurricanes back up 6-4 when he scored into an open net off a pass from Martin Necas at 11:12 of the third.

Jarvis scored into an empty net at 18:08 for the 7-4 final.