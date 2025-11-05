Blue Jackets at Flames projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (7-5-0) at FLAMES (3-9-2)
9:30 p.m. ET; SN1, SNW, FDSNOH
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dmitri Voronkov -- Sean Monahan -- Kirill Marchenko
Boone Jenner -- Adam Fantilli -- Miles Wood
Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier
Zach Aston-Reese -- Isac Lundestrom -- Kent Johnson
Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro
Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson
Dysin Mayo -- Jake Christiansen
Jet Greaves
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Yegor Chinakhov
Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Denton Mateychuk (undisclosed)
Flames projected lineup
Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Joel Farabee
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Morgan Frost -- Matt Coronato
Samuel Honzek -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Adam Klapka
Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson
Joel Hanley -- MacKenzie Weegar
Yan Kuznetsov -- Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Devin Cooley
Scratched: Justin Kirkland, Zayne Parekh, Jake Bean
Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed)
Status report
Mayo will play an NHL game for the first time since the 2022-23 season (Arizona Coyotes) after being recalled from Cleveland of the American Hockey League on Oct. 30. … Blue Jackets coach Dean Evason said Mateychuk, a defenseman, was “banged up” after the their 3-2 loss at New York Islanders on Sunday; Mateychuk and Gudbranson, a defenseman, are traveling with the team but won’t play. … Kuznetsov was recalled from Calgary of the AHL on Tuesday and will make his season debut; he will play on the third defense pair in place of Parekh, who will be a healthy scratch for the third time in four games.