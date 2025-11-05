Blue Jackets at Flames projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

BLUE JACKETS (7-5-0) at FLAMES (3-9-2)

9:30 p.m. ET; SN1, SNW, FDSNOH

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov -- Sean Monahan -- Kirill Marchenko

Boone Jenner -- Adam Fantilli -- Miles Wood

Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier

Zach Aston-Reese -- Isac Lundestrom -- Kent Johnson

Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro

Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson

Dysin Mayo -- Jake Christiansen

Jet Greaves

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Yegor Chinakhov

Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Denton Mateychuk (undisclosed)

Flames projected lineup

Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Joel Farabee

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Morgan Frost -- Matt Coronato

Samuel Honzek -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley -- MacKenzie Weegar

Yan Kuznetsov -- Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Justin Kirkland, Zayne Parekh, Jake Bean

Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed)

Status report

Mayo will play an NHL game for the first time since the 2022-23 season (Arizona Coyotes) after being recalled from Cleveland of the American Hockey League on Oct. 30. … Blue Jackets coach Dean Evason said Mateychuk, a defenseman, was “banged up” after the their 3-2 loss at New York Islanders on Sunday; Mateychuk and Gudbranson, a defenseman, are traveling with the team but won’t play. … Kuznetsov was recalled from Calgary of the AHL on Tuesday and will make his season debut; he will play on the third defense pair in place of Parekh, who will be a healthy scratch for the third time in four games.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Status Report: Jarry out at least 3 weeks for Penguins

Olczyk shares emotional message on ‘NHL on TNT'

NHL EDGE stats behind Schmaltz's surprising start for Mammoth

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

NHL On Tap: Ovechkin has another chance at 900th goal with Capitals

Keith had 'big engine' on road to Hall of Fame in 1st year of eligibility

Keith 'just a different cat,' complete player on way to Hall of Fame, Seabrook says

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups with EDGE stats

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

Kuemper makes 23 saves, Kings shut out Jets for 1st home win

Gauthier gets 1st NHL hat trick, Ducks score 7 to pull away from Panthers

Schmid makes 24 saves, Golden Knights shut out Red Wings

Olofsson scores twice, Avalanche cool off Lightning

Wild top Predators in OT after allowing tying goal by Stamkos with 0.3 seconds left

Rantanen, Stars rally past Oilers, extend point streak to 7

Keller scores in OT, Mammoth defeat Sabres

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings