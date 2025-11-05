Blue Jackets at Flames projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (7-5-0) at FLAMES (3-9-2)

9:30 p.m. ET; SN1, SNW, FDSNOH

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov -- Sean Monahan -- Kirill Marchenko

Boone Jenner -- Adam Fantilli -- Miles Wood

Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier

Zach Aston-Reese -- Isac Lundestrom -- Kent Johnson

Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro

Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson

Dysin Mayo -- Jake Christiansen

Jet Greaves

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Yegor Chinakhov

Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Denton Mateychuk (undisclosed)

Flames projected lineup

Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Joel Farabee

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Morgan Frost -- Matt Coronato

Samuel Honzek -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley -- MacKenzie Weegar

Yan Kuznetsov -- Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Justin Kirkland, Zayne Parekh, Jake Bean

Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed)

Status report

Mayo will play an NHL game for the first time since the 2022-23 season (Arizona Coyotes) after being recalled from Cleveland of the American Hockey League on Oct. 30. … Blue Jackets coach Dean Evason said Mateychuk, a defenseman, was “banged up” after the their 3-2 loss at New York Islanders on Sunday; Mateychuk and Gudbranson, a defenseman, are traveling with the team but won’t play. … Kuznetsov was recalled from Calgary of the AHL on Tuesday and will make his season debut; he will play on the third defense pair in place of Parekh, who will be a healthy scratch for the third time in four games.