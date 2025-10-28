Blue Jackets at Sabres projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

BLUE JACKETS (4-4-0) at SABRES (4-4-1)

6:45 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSG-B

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov -- Sean Monahan -- Kirill Marchenko

Boone Jenner -- Adam Fantilli -- Kent Johnson

Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier

Miles Wood -- Isac Lundestrom -- Yegor Chinakhov

Zach Werenski -- Denton Mateychuk

Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson

Dante Fabbro -- Erik Gudbranson

Jet Greaves

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Jake Christiansen, Zach Aston-Reese

Injured: None

Sabres projected lineup

Zach Benson -- Jiri Kulich -- Tage Thompson

Josh Doan -- Ryan McLeod -- Alex Tuch

Jason Zucker -- Noah Ostlund -- Jack Quinn

Josh Dunne -- Peyton Krebs -- Beck Malenstyn

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power -- Conor Timmins

Bowen Byram -- Michael Kesselring

Alex Lyon

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Jacob Bryson, Mason Geertsen

Injured: Colten Ellis (back), Tyson Kozak (lower body), Justin Danforth (lower body), Josh Norris (upper body), Jordan Greenway (middle body)

Status report

Wood will return to the lineup after missing five games with an eye injury sustained Oct. 13. … Columbus continues its rotation in goal, with Greaves starting after Merzlikins made 26 saves in a 5-4 shootout win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. … Kesselring will make his season debut after recovering from an undisclosed injury that he reaggravated in a preseason game on Oct. 1. … Buffalo assigned defenseman Zach Metsa to Rochester of the American Hockey League on Monday to open the roster spot for Kesselring. … Bryson, a defenseman, has been cleared to play after missing four games with a concussion but will not dress. … Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said Monday that Greenway is a "good possibility" to make his season debut Thursday at Boston. The forward has been working his way back from offseason surgery.

