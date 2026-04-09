Blue Jackets at Sabres projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (39-27-12) at SABRES (48-23-8)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSG-B, SNP, SNO

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Cole Sillinger -- Adam Fantilli -- Kent Johnson

Kirill Marchenko -- Charlie Coyle -- Conor Garland

Mason Marchment -- Boone Jenner -- Danton Heinen

Isac Lundestrom -- Sean Monahan -- Miles Wood

Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro

Ivan Provorov -- Denton Mateychuk

Egor Zamula -- Erik Gudbranson

Jet Greaves

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Luca Del Bel Belluz, Jake Christiansen, Zach Aston-Reese

Injured: Damon Severson (shoulder surgery), Dmitri Voronkov (hand), Mathieu Olivier (upper body)

Sabres projected lineup

Peyton Krebs -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn

Zach Benson -- Josh Norris -- Josh Doan

Jordan Greenway -- Tyson Kozak -- Beck Malenstyn

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram -- Owen Power

Logan Stanley -- Michael Kesselring

Colten Ellis

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Zach Metsa, Conor Timmins, Josh Dunne, Tanner Pearson

Injured: Alex Lyon (lower body), Sam Carrick (upper body), Noah Ostlund (upper body), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)

Status report

Zamula will replace Christiansen, a defenseman, after being scratched the past two games. … The Sabres did not hold a morning skate following a 5-3 win at the New York Rangers on Wednesday. … Greenway is expected to play after being scratched against the Rangers; coach Lindy Ruff said Wednesday that Greenway would not play both ends of a back-to-back. … Ellis could make his first start and second appearance since Feb. 3 after Luukkonen made 17 saves at New York.