Blue Jackets at Sabres projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (39-27-12) at SABRES (48-23-8)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSG-B, SNP, SNO
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Cole Sillinger -- Adam Fantilli -- Kent Johnson
Kirill Marchenko -- Charlie Coyle -- Conor Garland
Mason Marchment -- Boone Jenner -- Danton Heinen
Isac Lundestrom -- Sean Monahan -- Miles Wood
Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro
Ivan Provorov -- Denton Mateychuk
Egor Zamula -- Erik Gudbranson
Jet Greaves
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Luca Del Bel Belluz, Jake Christiansen, Zach Aston-Reese
Injured: Damon Severson (shoulder surgery), Dmitri Voronkov (hand), Mathieu Olivier (upper body)
Sabres projected lineup
Peyton Krebs -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn
Zach Benson -- Josh Norris -- Josh Doan
Jordan Greenway -- Tyson Kozak -- Beck Malenstyn
Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram -- Owen Power
Logan Stanley -- Michael Kesselring
Colten Ellis
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Scratched: Zach Metsa, Conor Timmins, Josh Dunne, Tanner Pearson
Injured: Alex Lyon (lower body), Sam Carrick (upper body), Noah Ostlund (upper body), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)
Status report
Zamula will replace Christiansen, a defenseman, after being scratched the past two games. … The Sabres did not hold a morning skate following a 5-3 win at the New York Rangers on Wednesday. … Greenway is expected to play after being scratched against the Rangers; coach Lindy Ruff said Wednesday that Greenway would not play both ends of a back-to-back. … Ellis could make his first start and second appearance since Feb. 3 after Luukkonen made 17 saves at New York.