Blue Jackets at Ducks projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (14-14-6) at DUCKS (20-13-2)

10 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, Victory+, KCOP-13

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Mason Marchment -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

Dimitri Voronkov -- Sean Monahan -- Yegor Chinakhov

Boone Jenner -- Charlie Coyle -- Cole Sillinger

Miles Wood -- Isac Lundestrom -- Kent Johnson

Zach Werenski -- Denton Mateychuk

Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson

Brendan Smith -- Dante Fabbro

Jet Greaves

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Jake Christiansen, Luca Del Bel Belluz, Zach Aston-Reese

Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Mathieu Olivier (upper body)

Ducks projected lineup

Cutter Gauthier -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn

Chris Kreider -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke

Frank Vatrano -- Mikael Granlund -- Troy Terry

Ross Johnston -- Ryan Poehling -- Nikita Nesterenko

Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov -- Radko Gudas

Ian Moore -- Drew Helleson

Lukas Dostal

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Ryan Strome, Jansen Harkins, Olen Zellweger

Injured: None

Status report

Marchment will make his Blue Jackets debut after he was acquired from the Seattle Kraken on Friday. He was still en route to Anaheim during the morning skate, but Columbus coach Dean Evason said he would play on a line with Fantilli. Evason had not determined the rest of the forward lineup. ... Brendan Gaunce, a forward, left the Blue Jackets on Thursday to be with his wife for the impending birth of their child; Del Bel Belluz was recalled from Cleveland of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... The Ducks did not hold a morning skate following an 8-3 loss to the Dallas Stars on Friday. Dostal was pulled at 14:19 of the first period after allowing four goals on seven shots; coach Joel Quenneville said "part" of his decision was to allow Dostal a fresh start against Columbus.

