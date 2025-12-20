Blue Jackets at Ducks projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (14-14-6) at DUCKS (20-13-2)
10 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, Victory+, KCOP-13
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Mason Marchment -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko
Dimitri Voronkov -- Sean Monahan -- Yegor Chinakhov
Boone Jenner -- Charlie Coyle -- Cole Sillinger
Miles Wood -- Isac Lundestrom -- Kent Johnson
Zach Werenski -- Denton Mateychuk
Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson
Brendan Smith -- Dante Fabbro
Jet Greaves
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Jake Christiansen, Luca Del Bel Belluz, Zach Aston-Reese
Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Mathieu Olivier (upper body)
Ducks projected lineup
Cutter Gauthier -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn
Chris Kreider -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke
Frank Vatrano -- Mikael Granlund -- Troy Terry
Ross Johnston -- Ryan Poehling -- Nikita Nesterenko
Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov -- Radko Gudas
Ian Moore -- Drew Helleson
Lukas Dostal
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: Ryan Strome, Jansen Harkins, Olen Zellweger
Injured: None
Status report
Marchment will make his Blue Jackets debut after he was acquired from the Seattle Kraken on Friday. He was still en route to Anaheim during the morning skate, but Columbus coach Dean Evason said he would play on a line with Fantilli. Evason had not determined the rest of the forward lineup. ... Brendan Gaunce, a forward, left the Blue Jackets on Thursday to be with his wife for the impending birth of their child; Del Bel Belluz was recalled from Cleveland of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... The Ducks did not hold a morning skate following an 8-3 loss to the Dallas Stars on Friday. Dostal was pulled at 14:19 of the first period after allowing four goals on seven shots; coach Joel Quenneville said "part" of his decision was to allow Dostal a fresh start against Columbus.