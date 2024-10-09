Avalanche at Golden Knights
Avalanche projected lineup
Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen
Nikolai Kovalenko -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Calum Ritchie
Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Logan O’Connor
Ivan Ivan -- Parker Kelly-- Joel Kiviranta
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson
Calvin de Haan -- Sam Malinski
Alexandar Georgiev
Justus Annunen
Scratched: John Ludvig, Oliver Kylington
Suspended: Valeri Nichushkin
Injured: Artturi Lehkonen (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Victor Olofsson -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Pavel Dorofeyev -- Tomas Hertl – Alexander Holtz
Ivan Barbashev -- Nicolas Roy – Brendan Brisson
Tanner Pearson -- Brett Howden - Keegan Kolesar
Alex Pietrangelo -- Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague -- Noah Hanifin
Brayden McNabb -- Zach Whitecloud
Adin Hill
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak, Cole Schwindt
Injured: William Karlsson (undisclosed)
Status report
Ivan will make his NHL debut. … The Golden Knights held an optional morning skate Wednesday. … Karlsson was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. ... Olofsson, Holtz and Pearson each will play his first game with Vegas.