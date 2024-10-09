Avalanche at Golden Knights

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

AVALANCHE (0-0-0) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (0-0-0)

10 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT

Avalanche projected lineup

Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Nikolai Kovalenko -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Calum Ritchie

Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Logan O’Connor

Ivan Ivan -- Parker Kelly-- Joel Kiviranta

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson

Calvin de Haan -- Sam Malinski

Alexandar Georgiev

Justus Annunen

Scratched: John Ludvig, Oliver Kylington

Suspended: Valeri Nichushkin

Injured: Artturi Lehkonen (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Victor Olofsson -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Pavel Dorofeyev -- Tomas Hertl – Alexander Holtz

Ivan Barbashev -- Nicolas Roy – Brendan Brisson

Tanner Pearson -- Brett Howden - Keegan Kolesar

Alex Pietrangelo -- Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague -- Noah Hanifin

Brayden McNabb -- Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak, Cole Schwindt

Injured: William Karlsson (undisclosed)

Status report

Ivan will make his NHL debut. … The Golden Knights held an optional morning skate Wednesday. … Karlsson was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. ... Olofsson, Holtz and Pearson each will play his first game with Vegas.

