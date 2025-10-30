Avalanche at Golden Knights projected lineups

AVALANCHE (6-1-4) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (6-1-3)

4 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, ALT, SN1

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Ross Colton -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin

Gabriel Landeskog -- Jack Drury -- Victor Olofsson

Parker Kelly -- Zakhar Bardakov -- Gavin Brindley

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Josh Manson -- Brent Burns

Ilya Solovyovn -- Sam Malinski

Scott Wedgewood

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Jack Ahcan, Trent Miner

Injured: Samuel Girard (upper body), Joel Kiviranta (lower body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Alexander Holtz

Brandon Saad -- William Karlsson -- Reilly Smith

Pavel Dorofeyev -- Tomas Hertl -- Mitch Marner

Cole Reinhardt -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Ben Hutton -- Zach Whitecloud

Jeremy Lauzon -- Kaedan Korczak

Akira Schmid

Carl Lindblom

Scratched: None

Injured: Noah Hanifin (undisclosed), Adin Hill (lower body), Colton Sissons (undisclosed), Mark Stone (upper body)

Status report

Necas signed an eight-year contract with the Avalanche on Thursday. … Girard, a defenseman, and O’Connor, a forward, are each on Colorado's two-game road trip, but neither will play Friday. … Holtz moves to the top line along Eichel and Barbashev, and Saad moves to Karlsson's left wing on the second line. … Sissons, a forward, will miss his second straight game. ... Hanifin is skating, but the defensmean will miss his 10th consecutive game. ... The Golden Knights reassigned defenseman Jaycob Megna to Henderson of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.