Avalanche at Golden Knights projected lineups

AVALANCHE (6-1-4) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (6-1-3)
4 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, ALT, SN1
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas
Ross Colton -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin
Gabriel Landeskog -- Jack Drury -- Victor Olofsson
Parker Kelly -- Zakhar Bardakov -- Gavin Brindley
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Josh Manson -- Brent Burns
Ilya Solovyovn -- Sam Malinski
Scott Wedgewood
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Jack Ahcan, Trent Miner
Injured: Samuel Girard (upper body), Joel Kiviranta (lower body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Alexander Holtz
Brandon Saad -- William Karlsson -- Reilly Smith
Pavel Dorofeyev -- Tomas Hertl -- Mitch Marner
Cole Reinhardt -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Ben Hutton -- Zach Whitecloud
Jeremy Lauzon -- Kaedan Korczak
Akira Schmid
Carl Lindblom
Scratched: None
Injured: Noah Hanifin (undisclosed), Adin Hill (lower body), Colton Sissons (undisclosed), Mark Stone (upper body)
Status report
Necas signed an eight-year contract with the Avalanche on Thursday. … Girard, a defenseman, and O’Connor, a forward, are each on Colorado's two-game road trip, but neither will play Friday. … Holtz moves to the top line along Eichel and Barbashev, and Saad moves to Karlsson's left wing on the second line. … Sissons, a forward, will miss his second straight game. ... Hanifin is skating, but the defensmean will miss his 10th consecutive game. ... The Golden Knights reassigned defenseman Jaycob Megna to Henderson of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.