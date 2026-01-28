Avalanche at Senators projected lineups

AVALANCHE (35-6-9) at SENATORS (24-21-7)
7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, ALT
Avalanche projected lineup
Victor Olofsson -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas
Artturi Lehkonen -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin
Taylor Makar -- Jack Drury -- Gavin Brindley
Zakhar Bardakov -- Parker Kelly -- Joel Kiviranta
Sam Malinski -- Cale Makar
Josh Manson -- Brent Burns
Keaton Middleton -- Samuel Girard
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: None
Injured: Gabriel Landeskog (upper body), Devon Toews (upper body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery), Ross Colton (lower body)
Senators projected lineup
Drake Batherson -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- Ridly Greig
Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio
Xavier Bourgault -- Lars Eller -- Fabian Zetterlund
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence
James Reimer
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Nikolas Matinpalo
Injured: Stephen Halliday (upper body), David Perron (sports hernia)
Status report
Middleton was recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. ... Wedgewood was activated from the non-roster list Sunday and will back up Blackwood. ... The Avalanche assigned defenseman Jack Ahcan and goalie Isak Posch to their AHL club Sunday. ... Halliday is day to day; the forward left during the third period of a 7-1 win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday after having two goals and an assist. ... Borgeault was recalled from Belleville of the AHL on Wednesday. ... Reimer will make his fifth start in six games since signing a one-year contract with the Senators on Jan. 12.