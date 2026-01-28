Avalanche at Senators projected lineups

AVALANCHE (35-6-9) at SENATORS (24-21-7)

7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, ALT

Avalanche projected lineup

Victor Olofsson -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Artturi Lehkonen -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin

Taylor Makar -- Jack Drury -- Gavin Brindley

Zakhar Bardakov -- Parker Kelly -- Joel Kiviranta

Sam Malinski -- Cale Makar

Josh Manson -- Brent Burns

Keaton Middleton -- Samuel Girard

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: None

Injured: Gabriel Landeskog (upper body), Devon Toews (upper body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery), Ross Colton (lower body)

Senators projected lineup

Drake Batherson -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- Ridly Greig

Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio

Xavier Bourgault -- Lars Eller -- Fabian Zetterlund

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence

James Reimer

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Nikolas Matinpalo

Injured: Stephen Halliday (upper body), David Perron (sports hernia)

Status report

Middleton was recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. ... Wedgewood was activated from the non-roster list Sunday and will back up Blackwood. ... The Avalanche assigned defenseman Jack Ahcan and goalie Isak Posch to their AHL club Sunday. ... Halliday is day to day; the forward left during the third period of a 7-1 win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday after having two goals and an assist. ... Borgeault was recalled from Belleville of the AHL on Wednesday. ... Reimer will make his fifth start in six games since signing a one-year contract with the Senators on Jan. 12.