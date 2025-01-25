Avalanche at Rangers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

AVALANCHE (28-20-2) at RANGERS (24-20-4)

1 p.m. ET; MSG, ALT, SN, TVAS

Avalanche projected lineup

Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Juuso Parsinen -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Artturi Lehkonen

Ross Colton -- Jack Drury -- Logan O'Connor

Joel Kiviranta -- Parker Kelly -- Chris Wagner

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson

Keaton Middleton -- Sam Malinski

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Calvin de Haan, Jere Innala

Injured: Valeri Nichushkin (lower body), Miles Wood (back), Oliver Kylington (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Mika Zibanejad -- Reilly Smith

Chris Kreider -- Filip Chytil -- Arthur Kaliyev

Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller -- Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Zac Jones, Jimmy Vesey, Jonny Brodzinski

Injured: None

Status report

Blackwood is expected to start after Wedgewood made 12 saves in a 3-1 loss at the Boston Bruins on Saturday. … Necas and Drury each will be playing his second game with Colorado since being acquired from the Carolina Hurricanes in a trade that also involved the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday; each was held off the scoresheet against the Bruins. … Carrick did not practice Saturday because of body maintenance but is expected to play. … The Rangers likely will dress the same 18 skaters they've used for past six games.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Necas, Drury debut with Avalanche in loss to Bruins

Avalanche 'look forward' after trading Rantanen, still have Stanley Cup aspirations

Rantanen 'fantastic fit' for Hurricanes after trade from Avalanche 

Ducks celebrate ‘Anaheim Ducks Day’ at Disneyland in California

Hall ‘meant a lot’ to Bedard during time together with Blackhawks

Blackhawks welcome young fan to practice before Hockey Fights Cancer Night

NHL Buzz: Rantanen, Hall to debut for Hurricanes against Islanders

Rantanen, Hall traded to Hurricanes in 3-way deal with Avalanche, Blackhawks

NHL On Tap: Ovechkin can move closer to Gretzky when Capitals visit Canucks

CHL notebook: Blues prospect Stancl producing for Kelowna of WHL

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Ottawa Senators Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

NHL Morning Skate for Jan. 25

Perfetti scores hat trick, helps Jets cool off Utah

Kucherov has 3 points, Lightning rally for OT win against Blackhawks

Green excited to experience Battle of Ontario from behind Senators bench