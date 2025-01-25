Avalanche at Rangers projected lineups

Status report

Blackwood is expected to start after Wedgewood made 12 saves in a 3-1 loss at the Boston Bruins on Saturday. … Necas and Drury each will be playing his second game with Colorado since being acquired from the Carolina Hurricanes in a trade that also involved the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday; each was held off the scoresheet against the Bruins. … Carrick did not practice Saturday because of body maintenance but is expected to play. … The Rangers likely will dress the same 18 skaters they've used for past six games.