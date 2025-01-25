Avalanche at Rangers projected lineups

AVALANCHE (28-20-2) at RANGERS (24-20-4)
1 p.m. ET; MSG, ALT, SN, TVAS
1 p.m. ET; MSG, ALT, SN, TVAS
Avalanche projected lineup
Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas
Juuso Parsinen -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Artturi Lehkonen
Ross Colton -- Jack Drury -- Logan O'Connor
Joel Kiviranta -- Parker Kelly -- Chris Wagner
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson
Keaton Middleton -- Sam Malinski
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Calvin de Haan, Jere Innala
Injured: Valeri Nichushkin (lower body), Miles Wood (back), Oliver Kylington (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Mika Zibanejad -- Reilly Smith
Chris Kreider -- Filip Chytil -- Arthur Kaliyev
Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe
Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox
K'Andre Miller -- Will Borgen
Urho Vaakanainen -- Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Zac Jones, Jimmy Vesey, Jonny Brodzinski
Injured: None
Status report
Blackwood is expected to start after Wedgewood made 12 saves in a 3-1 loss at the Boston Bruins on Saturday. … Necas and Drury each will be playing his second game with Colorado since being acquired from the Carolina Hurricanes in a trade that also involved the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday; each was held off the scoresheet against the Bruins. … Carrick did not practice Saturday because of body maintenance but is expected to play. … The Rangers likely will dress the same 18 skaters they've used for past six games.