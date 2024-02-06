Avalanche at Devils

AVALANCHE (32-14-4) at DEVILS (24-20-3)
7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+
Avalanche projected lineup
Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen
Zach Parise -- Ryan Johansen -- Artturi Lehkonen
Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Logan O'Connor
Andrew Cogliano -- Fredrik Olofsson -- Joel Kiviranta
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson
Bowen Byram -- Jack Johnson
Justus Annunen
Alexandar Georgiev
Scratched: Caleb Jones, Kurtis MacDermid
Injured: None
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt
Tyler Toffoli -- Erik Haula -- Dawson Mercer
Timo Meier -- Curtis Lazar -- Nathan Bastian
Chris Tierney -- Tomas Nosek -- Alexander Holtz
Kevin Bahl -- Simon Nemec
Luke Hughes -- John Marino
Santeri Hatakka -- Colin Miller
Vitek Vanecek
Nico Daws
Scratched: Daniil Misyul, Nick DeSimone, Max Wilman, Justin Dowling
Injured: Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle), Jack Hughes (upper body), Jonas Siegenthaler (foot), Brendan Smith (sprained knee)
Status report
The Avalanche did not conduct a morning skate Tuesday following a 2-1 overtime loss at the New York Rangers on Monday. ... Annunen could start after Georgiev started 18 of the previous 20 games, including making 27 saves at New York. ... Nosek will return after missing 31 games because of a broken foot. ... Marino did not participate in the Devils morning skate Tuesday because of maintenance, but is expected to play. ... Jack Hughes took part in the morning skate for a few minutes in a regular jersey but will miss his 11th straight game; the center will be re-evaluated Wednesday and "we'll see where he's at for the Calgary Flames game (Thursday)," coach Lindy Ruff said. ... Hatakka was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League on Sunday. ... Vanecek is expected to make his third start in four games.