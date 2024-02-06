Avalanche at Devils

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

AVALANCHE (32-14-4) at DEVILS (24-20-3)

7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+

Avalanche projected lineup

Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Zach Parise -- Ryan Johansen -- Artturi Lehkonen

Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Logan O'Connor

Andrew Cogliano -- Fredrik Olofsson -- Joel Kiviranta

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson

Bowen Byram -- Jack Johnson

Justus Annunen

Alexandar Georgiev

Scratched: Caleb Jones, Kurtis MacDermid

Injured: None

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Tyler Toffoli -- Erik Haula -- Dawson Mercer

Timo Meier -- Curtis Lazar -- Nathan Bastian

Chris Tierney -- Tomas Nosek -- Alexander Holtz

Kevin Bahl -- Simon Nemec

Luke Hughes -- John Marino

Santeri Hatakka -- Colin Miller

Vitek Vanecek

Nico Daws

Scratched: Daniil Misyul, Nick DeSimone, Max Wilman, Justin Dowling

Injured: Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle), Jack Hughes (upper body), Jonas Siegenthaler (foot), Brendan Smith (sprained knee)

Status report

The Avalanche did not conduct a morning skate Tuesday following a 2-1 overtime loss at the New York Rangers on Monday. ... Annunen could start after Georgiev started 18 of the previous 20 games, including making 27 saves at New York. ... Nosek will return after missing 31 games because of a broken foot. ... Marino did not participate in the Devils morning skate Tuesday because of maintenance, but is expected to play. ... Jack Hughes took part in the morning skate for a few minutes in a regular jersey but will miss his 11th straight game; the center will be re-evaluated Wednesday and "we'll see where he's at for the Calgary Flames game (Thursday)," coach Lindy Ruff said. ... Hatakka was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League on Sunday. ... Vanecek is expected to make his third start in four games.

