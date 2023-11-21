NASHVILLE -- Filip Forsberg and Yakov Trenin scored 16 seconds apart in the final minute of the third period, and the Nashville Predators rallied for a 4-3 win against the Colorado Avalanche at Bridgestone Arena on Monday.
Predators score twice late in 3rd, rally past Avalanche
Trenin gets game-winner with 22 seconds left after Forsberg ties it at 19:22
Forsberg’s second goal of the game tied it 3-3 at 19:22, swatting the puck out of the air near the left goal post, and Trenin scored on a rebound with 22 seconds left for the 4-3 final.
It was the first time in Predators history they scored a game-tying and go-ahead goal in the final minute of regulation.
“That was a big one for us,” Forsberg said. “I thought we played well all game against a really good team on the other side. In the third period, I thought we deserved to tie the game for sure, and obviously it couldn’t have happened a better way with that goal to win it. I thought it was a really solid effort.”
Jeremy Lauzon scored, and Juuse Saros made 25 saves for Nashville (7-10-0), which has won its past two games after losing four in a row.
The Predators outshot the Avalanche 14-6 in the third.
“We’ve had a few of those go the other way on us,” Nashville coach Andrew Brunette said. “Maybe the hockey gods kind of rewarded us. I think for us, I’m proud of the group. With where we are right now, you’re losing some games and you’re down 3-2 against a really good hockey team.
“What I really liked is we didn’t change the way we played. We had a little bit of belief that we were going to get some looks and we stuck to the game plan.”
Valeri Nichushkin had a goal and an assist, and Cale Makar had three assists for Colorado (11-6-0), which had won three straight. Alexandar Georgiev made 26 saves.
“I thought we made adjustments throughout the course of the game that got us playing better in the second,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. “In the third, I liked a lot of it. Obviously, [an] unfortunate result when you play that hard and you’re in a position to win the hockey game with a few minutes left.”
Andrew Cogliano scored short-handed to give Colorado a 1-0 lead at 14:00 of the first period. Nichushkin took the initial shot on the rush, and Cogliano scored on the rebound.
Forsberg tied it 1-1 at 19:42 on a wrist shot from the left face-off circle after a backhand feed from Cody Glass.
“Obviously, they’re one of those teams that is going to be pushing for the (Central) division, and we obviously haven’t gotten off to the start that we wanted,” Forsberg said. “But these games are crucial, these division games. We needed that one, and it was a great test for us. We really answered the bell.”
Lauzon gave Nashville a 2-1 lead at 3:56 of the second period on a wrist shot from the point.
Devon Toews scored for the Avalanche to tie it 2-2 at 8:55 on a one-timer from the point on a pass from Nathan MacKinnon, who had two assists.
“A lot of us were turning pucks over, myself included today, in just funny spots,” Toews said. “It’s what you have to clean up against good teams and a team that works hard and checks hard like they do. They turn it around quickly on you.”
Nichushkin gave Colorado a 3-2 lead on a power play at 13:33 on a redirection of Makar’s shot.
The Avalanche outshot the Predators 14-6 in the second.
NOTES: It was the first time the Predators overcame a multigoal deficit in the third and won in regulation since Oct. 10, 2019. … Nashville defenseman Alexandre Carrier was plus-3 in 20:53 of ice time. … Predators defensemen Luke Schenn and Ryan McDonagh participated in the morning skate Monday but did not play. Schenn has missed the past 16 games because of a lower-body injury; McDonagh (lower body) has missed the past seven. … Avalanche center Ryan Johansen played here for the first time since he was traded to Colorado by the Predators on June 24; he had one shot in 12:53. Johansen played eight seasons with Nashville and had 362 points (110 goals, 252 assists) in 533 games. … Bednar said Colorado defenseman Samuel Girard did not play because of personal reasons. … Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson played 18:07 after missing three games because of an upper-body injury. … Colorado forward Joel Kiviranta blocked five shots in 11:52.