Avalanche at Predators projected lineups

AVALANCHE (33-22-2) at PREDATORS (19-28-7)
6 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, ALT
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas
Jonathan Drouin -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Juuso Parssinen
Miles Wood -- Jack Drury -- Ross Colton
Joel Kiviranta -- Parker Kelly -- Logan O’Connor
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Samuel Girard -- Keaton Middleton
Calvin De Haan -- Oliver Kylington
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Sam Malinski
Injured: Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Josh Manson (lower body), Valeri Nichushkin (lower body)
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Jonathan Marchessault
Steven Stamkos – Fedor Svechkov – Gustav Nyquist
Mark Jankowski -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista
Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Colton Sissons
Roman Josi -- Luke Schenn
Brady Skjei – Nick Blankenburg
Andreas Englund -- Justin Barron
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Adam Wilsby, Kiefer Bellows, Jake Livingstone
Injured: Zachary L’Heureux (upper body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body)
Status report
Nichushkin, a forward, and Manson, a defenseman, each is not traveling on the Avalanche two-game road trip. ... MacKinnon, Makar and Toews each is expected to play after winning the 4 Nations Face-Off championship with Canada on Thursday. … The Predators recalled Bellows, a forward, and and Livingstone, a defenseman, from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... The Predators announced Friday that Wilsby has been placed on injured reserve and will miss the rest of the season with an upper-body injury.