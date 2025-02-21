Avalanche at Predators projected lineups

AVALANCHE (33-22-2) at PREDATORS (19-28-7)

6 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, ALT

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Jonathan Drouin -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Juuso Parssinen

Miles Wood -- Jack Drury -- Ross Colton

Joel Kiviranta -- Parker Kelly -- Logan O’Connor

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Samuel Girard -- Keaton Middleton

Calvin De Haan -- Oliver Kylington

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Sam Malinski

Injured: Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Josh Manson (lower body), Valeri Nichushkin (lower body)

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Jonathan Marchessault

Steven Stamkos – Fedor Svechkov – Gustav Nyquist

Mark Jankowski -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista

Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Colton Sissons

Roman Josi -- Luke Schenn

Brady Skjei – Nick Blankenburg

Andreas Englund -- Justin Barron

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Adam Wilsby, Kiefer Bellows, Jake Livingstone

Injured: Zachary L’Heureux (upper body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body)

Status report

Nichushkin, a forward, and Manson, a defenseman, each is not traveling on the Avalanche two-game road trip. ... MacKinnon, Makar and Toews each is expected to play after winning the 4 Nations Face-Off championship with Canada on Thursday. … The Predators recalled Bellows, a forward, and and Livingstone, a defenseman, from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... The Predators announced Friday that Wilsby has been placed on injured reserve and will miss the rest of the season with an upper-body injury.