Video Review: COL @ MTL – 10:55 of the Third Period

NHL-Shield

Type of Review: High-Sticking the Puck

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No goal Montreal

Explanation: Video review determined that Alex Newhook's stick was above the height of the crossbar when he directed the puck into the Colorado net. The decision was made in accordance with Note 6 of Rule 78.5 (vi), which states that apparent goals shall be disallowed by the Referee “when the puck has entered the net after making contact with an attacking player’s stick that is above the height of the crossbar. Where the puck makes contact with the stick is the determining factor.”

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