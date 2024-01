Avalanche at Canadiens

AVALANCHE (28-12-3) at CANADIENS (17-18-7)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, SN, ALT

Avalanche projected lineup

Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Valeri Nichushkin -- Ross Colton -- Logan O'Connor

Andrew Cogliano -- Ryan Johansen -- Joel Kiviranta

Kurtis MacDermid -- Fredrik Olofsson -- Jason Polin

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson

Jack Johnson -- Sam Malinski

Alexandar Georgiev

Ivan Prosvetov

Scratched: Caleb Jones

Injured: Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Pavel Francouz (lower body), Artturi Lehkonen (upper body), Bowen Byram (lower body), Miles Wood (illness)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Rafael Harvey-Pinard -- Jake Evans -- Brendan Gallagher

Joshua Roy -- Sean Monahan -- Joel Armia

Michael Pezzetta -- Mitchell Stephens -- Jesse Ylonen

Kaiden Guhle -- Michael Matheson

Jayden Struble -- David Savard

Jordan Harris -- Jonathan Kovacevic

Jake Allen

Sam Montembeault

Scratched: Cayden Primeau, Justin Barron

Injured: Josh Anderson (lower body), Alex Newhook (lower body), Tanner Pearson (upper body)

Status report

Georgiev is expected to make his fourth straight start. It will be his 14th consecutive game, including 13 starts. … Allen will make his first start in five games since he made 32 saves in a 6-1 loss against the Buffalo Sabres on Jan. 4. … Pearson, a forward, worked out prior to the optional morning skate.