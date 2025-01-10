MacKinnon, Rantanen each has 2 points, Avalanche ease past Wild

Zach Bogosian scored for Minnesota (26-12-4), which had won four straight. Filip Gustavsson made 21 saves.

“I think that we gifted them some goals,” Wild coach John Hynes said. “We were probably in a position where we weren’t going to be give some goals. I think the first two we could have handled better in those situations. And then, you know, I thought we did some decent things. I thought we didn’t have a ton of looks. I thought we had some, but I don’t think they did either. I know they scored six, but I think when you look at Grade A’s either way, it was almost like not a lot going on in the game. And they capitalized on some mistakes we made, and we didn’t capitalize on the ones we had.”

O’Connor made it 1-0 Colorado at 3:46 of the first period, beating Wild defenseman Jon Merrill to the puck with a step coming up the middle.

Ross Colton increased the lead 2-0 at 16:52 after Declan Chisholm flubbed a pass from behind the net right to Colton in front for the putaway.

Bogosian cut the Wild deficit to 2-1 at 18:27, shifting across the top of the slot.

Rantanen extended the Colorado lead to 3-1 at 13:00 of the second period after MacKinnon dropped a pass off the offensive zone entry to Rantanen atop the left circle.

“It's unfortunate they go up 3-1, but we needed to just provide a little bit more and cash in our chances when we can,” Wild forward Marcus Foligno said. “It was close going into the third, and just seemed to get bit a little bit by just chasing it. And we really didn't generate much in the third to come back.”