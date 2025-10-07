Avalanche at Kings projected lineups

AVALANCHE (0-0-0) at KINGS (0-0-0)
10:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN1, TVAS
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas
Gabriel Landeskog -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin
Ross Colton -- Jack Drury -- Victor Olofsson
Gavin Brindley -- Parker Kelly -- Joel Kiviranta
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Sam Malinski -- Brent Burns
Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson
Scott Wedgewood
Trent Miner
Scratched: Jack Ahcan, Zakhar Bardakov
Injured: Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body)
Kings projected lineup
Andrei Kuzmenko -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere
Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore
Jeff Malott -- Alex Turcotte -- Joel Armia
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci
Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Samuel Helenius
Injured: Corey Perry (knee), Kyle Burroughs (upper body)
Status report
Blackwood did not travel with the Avalanche and the goalie is week to week because of an injury sustained during the offseason. … Laferriere will play after sustaining an undisclosed injury during a preseason game at the Utah Mammoth on Oct. 2. … Burroughs was placed on injured reserve Sunday after the defenseman left a preseason game against Utah on Sept. 30.