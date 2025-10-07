Avalanche at Kings projected lineups

AVALANCHE (0-0-0) at KINGS (0-0-0)

10:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN1, TVAS

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Gabriel Landeskog -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin

Ross Colton -- Jack Drury -- Victor Olofsson

Gavin Brindley -- Parker Kelly -- Joel Kiviranta

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Sam Malinski -- Brent Burns

Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson

Scott Wedgewood

Trent Miner

Scratched: Jack Ahcan, Zakhar Bardakov

Injured: Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body)

Kings projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere

Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore

Jeff Malott -- Alex Turcotte -- Joel Armia

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Samuel Helenius

Injured: Corey Perry (knee), Kyle Burroughs (upper body)

Status report

Blackwood did not travel with the Avalanche and the goalie is week to week because of an injury sustained during the offseason. … Laferriere will play after sustaining an undisclosed injury during a preseason game at the Utah Mammoth on Oct. 2. … Burroughs was placed on injured reserve Sunday after the defenseman left a preseason game against Utah on Sept. 30.

