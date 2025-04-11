Avalanche at Kings projected lineups

AVALANCHE (48-24-4) at KINGS (45-24-9)

4 p.m. ET; FDSNW, ALT

Avalanche projected lineup

Miles Wood -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin

Joel Kiviranta -- Charlie Coyle -- Martin Necas

Parker Kelly-- Jack Drury -- Logan O’Connor

Artturi Lehkonen -- Chris Wagner -- Jimmy Vesey

Devon Toews -- Wyatt Aamodt

Samuel Girard -- Sam Malinski

Keaton Middleton -- Erik Johnson

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Cale Makar, Jere Innala, Jack Ahcan

Injured: Nathan MacKinnon (undisclosed), Ryan Lindgren (upper body), Ross Colton (upper body), Jonathan Drouin (lower body), Josh Manson (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)

Kings projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere

Jeff Malott -- Samuel Helenius -- Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson -- Brandt Clarke

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Jordan Spence

Jacob Moverare -- Kyle Burroughs

Darcy Kuemper

David Rittich

Scratched: Akil Thomas

Injured: Drew Doughty (ankle), Joel Edmundson (upper body), Tanner Jeannot (undisclosed), Alex Turcotte (upper body)

Status report

Makar will be a healthy scratch for the final two games of the regular season to rest; the defenseman did not travel with the Avalanche for its two-game road trip; forwards MacKinnon, Drouin and Colton and defensemen Manson and Lindgren also are not with the team. … Aamodt, Innala, a forward, and Ahcan, a defenseman, each was recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Friday. … Landeskog, a forward who has not played since the 2022 Stanley Cup Final, has been loaned to Colorado of the AHL for a conditioning assignment; he had cartilage transplant surgery in his right knee May 10, 2023, and has been on long-term injured reserve. ... Turcotte, a forward, could return after missing the past nine games. … Doughty practiced Friday but the defenseman is likely to miss his third straight game.