Avalanche at Kings projected lineups

AVALANCHE (48-24-4) at KINGS (45-24-9)
4 p.m. ET; FDSNW, ALT
Avalanche projected lineup
Miles Wood -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin
Joel Kiviranta -- Charlie Coyle -- Martin Necas
Parker Kelly-- Jack Drury -- Logan O’Connor
Artturi Lehkonen -- Chris Wagner -- Jimmy Vesey
Devon Toews -- Wyatt Aamodt
Samuel Girard -- Sam Malinski
Keaton Middleton -- Erik Johnson
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Cale Makar, Jere Innala, Jack Ahcan
Injured: Nathan MacKinnon (undisclosed), Ryan Lindgren (upper body), Ross Colton (upper body), Jonathan Drouin (lower body), Josh Manson (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)
Kings projected lineup
Andrei Kuzmenko -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore
Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere
Jeff Malott -- Samuel Helenius -- Trevor Lewis
Mikey Anderson -- Brandt Clarke
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Jordan Spence
Jacob Moverare -- Kyle Burroughs
Darcy Kuemper
David Rittich
Scratched: Akil Thomas
Injured: Drew Doughty (ankle), Joel Edmundson (upper body), Tanner Jeannot (undisclosed), Alex Turcotte (upper body)
Status report
Makar will be a healthy scratch for the final two games of the regular season to rest; the defenseman did not travel with the Avalanche for its two-game road trip; forwards MacKinnon, Drouin and Colton and defensemen Manson and Lindgren also are not with the team. … Aamodt, Innala, a forward, and Ahcan, a defenseman, each was recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Friday. … Landeskog, a forward who has not played since the 2022 Stanley Cup Final, has been loaned to Colorado of the AHL for a conditioning assignment; he had cartilage transplant surgery in his right knee May 10, 2023, and has been on long-term injured reserve. ... Turcotte, a forward, could return after missing the past nine games. … Doughty practiced Friday but the defenseman is likely to miss his third straight game.