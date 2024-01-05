MacKinnon scores in OT, Avalanche rally past Stars

Rantanen ties it with 1:09 left for Colorado, which extends point streak to 7

Recap: Avalanche @ Stars 1.4.24

By Taylor Baird
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DALLAS -- Nathan MacKinnon had two goals and an assist, including the overtime winner, and the Colorado Avalanche rallied to defeat the Dallas Stars 5-4 at American Airlines Center on Thursday.

MacKinnon scored 3:40 into overtime on a 2-on-0 rush.

Jonathan Drouin scored twice, and Jack Johnson had two assists for the Avalanche (25-11-3), who extended their point streak to seven games. Alexandar Georgiev made 28 saves.

Tyler Seguin scored twice, and Matt Duchene and Mason Marchment each had two assists for the Stars (22-10-5). Scott Wedgewood made 29 saves.

Mikko Rantanen tied it 4-4 at 18:49 when the puck deflected in off his skate during a scramble in the crease while playing 6-on-5.

Evgenii Dadonov gave Dallas a 1-0 lead at 11:57 in the first period when he intercepted a pass by Colorado forward Ross Colton and tapped it into the open net.

MacKinnon tied it at 1-1 at 13:44 when his shot deflected off Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter and past Wedgewood.

Seguin restored the Dallas lead 2-1 at 1:28 in the second period, pulling the puck backhand to forehand in the low slot.

Joe Pavelski made it 3-1 with a one-timer on the power play at 10:10 off a cross-ice pass by Duchene.

Drouin cut the lead to 3-2 with 12 seconds left in the period when he tapped in a rebound behind Wedgewood on the power play at 19:48.

Seguin made it 4-2 at 9:07 in the third period, toe dragging the rebound of his own shot around Georgiev off the rush.

Drouin scored his second to make it 4-3 38 seconds later at 9:45 when he deflected a point shot by Johnson.

Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen left the game with a lower-body injury at 1:19 in the third period after a hard collision with Wedgewood in the crease. He did not return.

Avalanche defenseman Bowen Byram sustained a lower-body injury, exiting 3:16 into the third period after a shift that lasted 14 seconds. He did not return.

Latest News

Will Ferrell Mookie Betts LA Kings chant

Ferrell, Betts, fire up Kings fans on Dodgers night in L.A.
Michael Hage has new outlook following injury 

2024 NHL Draft notebook: Hage has new outlook following shoulder injury 
Tampa Bay Lightning Minnesota Wild game recap January 4

Raddysh scores twice in Lightning win against Wild
2024 NHL All-Stars announced

NHL All-Star Game rosters unveiled; Matthews to represent host Maple Leafs
Chicago Blackhawks New York Rangers game recap January 4

Rangers pull away in 3rd, defeat Blackhawks
New York Islanders Arizona Coyotes game recap January 4

Islanders pull away in 3rd period, defeat Coyotes
Pittsburgh Penguins Boston Bruins game recap January 4

Crosby has 3 points, Penguins recover to end Bruins’ 4-game win streak
Columbus Blue Jackets Philadelphia Flyers game recap January 4

Blue Jackets rally with 2 goals in 3rd, defeat Flyers in shootout
Buffalo Sabres Montreal Canadiens game recap January 4

Skinner gets 4 points, Sabres cruise past Canadiens
Calgary Flames Nashville Predators game recap January 4

Flames score 4 in 1st period, defeat Predators
3 keys USA Sweden WJC gold medal game

3 'Star' keys to success for U.S. against Sweden in WJC gold medal game
Vancouver Canucks St. Louis Blues game recap January 4

Thomas scores in 3rd straight, Blues defeat Canucks
NHL All Star Vatrano Anaheim Ducks family

Ducks forward Vatrano gets NHL All-Star news from baby daughter
Dallas Stars host fan from Make A Wish Foundation

Stars spend day with young fan from Make-A-Wish Foundation
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
NHL All-Star Game fan vote open

All-Star Game fan vote will help shape rosters, dream matchups, pairings
World Junior Championship gold medal game preview

On Tap: 2024 World Junior Championship gold, bronze medal games
NHL Buzz news and notes January 3

NHL Buzz: Karlsson out 2 games for Golden Knights