MacKinnon scores in OT, Avalanche rally past Stars

MacKinnon scored 3:40 into overtime on a 2-on-0 rush.

Jonathan Drouin scored twice, and Jack Johnson had two assists for the Avalanche (25-11-3), who extended their point streak to seven games. Alexandar Georgiev made 28 saves.

Tyler Seguin scored twice, and Matt Duchene and Mason Marchment each had two assists for the Stars (22-10-5). Scott Wedgewood made 29 saves.

Mikko Rantanen tied it 4-4 at 18:49 when the puck deflected in off his skate during a scramble in the crease while playing 6-on-5.

Evgenii Dadonov gave Dallas a 1-0 lead at 11:57 in the first period when he intercepted a pass by Colorado forward Ross Colton and tapped it into the open net.

MacKinnon tied it at 1-1 at 13:44 when his shot deflected off Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter and past Wedgewood.

Seguin restored the Dallas lead 2-1 at 1:28 in the second period, pulling the puck backhand to forehand in the low slot.

Joe Pavelski made it 3-1 with a one-timer on the power play at 10:10 off a cross-ice pass by Duchene.

Drouin cut the lead to 3-2 with 12 seconds left in the period when he tapped in a rebound behind Wedgewood on the power play at 19:48.

Seguin made it 4-2 at 9:07 in the third period, toe dragging the rebound of his own shot around Georgiev off the rush.

Drouin scored his second to make it 4-3 38 seconds later at 9:45 when he deflected a point shot by Johnson.

Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen left the game with a lower-body injury at 1:19 in the third period after a hard collision with Wedgewood in the crease. He did not return.

Avalanche defenseman Bowen Byram sustained a lower-body injury, exiting 3:16 into the third period after a shift that lasted 14 seconds. He did not return.