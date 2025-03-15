Kelly scores twice, Avalanche hold off Flames, have points in 8 straight games

Wedgewood makes 22 saves for Colorado; Calgary has lost 6 of 8

Avalanche at Flames | Recap

By Aaron Vickers
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CALGARY -- Parker Kelly scored twice, and the Colorado Avalanche held on to win 4-2 against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Friday.

Valeri Nichushkin and Ryan Lindgren scored for the Avalanche (40-24-3), who have points in eight straight (7-0-1). Scott Wedgewood made 22 saves.

Blake Coleman and Jonathan Huberdeau scored, and Dustin Wolf made 24 saves for the Flames (30-24-11), who have lost six of eight (2-3-3).

Lindgren put Colorado up 1-0 at 13:21 of the first period with a seeing-eye wrist shot from the top of the point through traffic that beat a screened Wolf to the blocker.

The goal, Lindgren's first with the Avalanche after he was acquired from the New York Rangers on March 1 and first in 29 games overall, came after Nazem Kadri hit the post on a short-side shot at 7:02.

Kelly made it 2-0 at 15:24 of the second period with his first goal in 21 games. He poked the puck away from Huberdeau at the Calgary blue line and shot by Wolf's glove on the ensuing breakaway.

Coleman tapped in a rebound on Matt Coronato's initial shot 3:08 into the third period to cut it to 2-1, and Kelly extended the lead to 3-1 at 5:55 when he corralled a centering pass from behind the net from Ross Colton and shot over Wolf's glove.

Rasmus Andersson's slap shot on the power play hit Huberdeau in the shoulder in front of the net and popped over Wedgewood to trim the lead to 3-2 at 16:22.

Nichushkin scored into an empty net from his own zone with 1:39 remaining for the 4-2 final.

