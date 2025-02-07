Necas has 2 goals, assist for Avalanche in win against Flames

Necas has eight points (three goals, five assists) in seven games since being acquired by Colorado with Jack Drury in a three-team trade involving the Carolina Hurricanes and Chicago Blackhawks that sent Mikko Rantanen and Taylor Hall to the Hurricanes.

Cale Makar had a goal and an assist, and Nathan MacKinnon had three assists for the Avalanche (32-22-2), who have won three of four. Mackenzie Blackwood made 27 saves.

Jonathan Huberdeau and Rasmus Andersson scored, and Dustin Wolf made 30 saves for the Flames (26-21-7), who have lost three of four and five of seven.

Huberdeau shot by Blackwood's blocker on a 5-on-3 power play to put Calgary up 1-0 at 3:22 of the first period.

Makar, who will represent Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20, tied it 1-1 with his 20th goal of the season at 1:20 of the second period. He is the eighth defenseman in NHL history to record three or more 20-goal campaigns in his first six seasons, and the first defenseman to have three 20-goal seasons before his 27th birthday since Brian Leetch in 1993-94.

Artturi Lehkonen, who will play for Finland in the 4 Nations Face-Off, put the Avalanche up 2-1 at 5:34 when he tapped a loose puck over the goal line after MacKinnon hit the post, and Necas made it 3-1 when he tipped MacKinnon's shot by Wolf on the power play with18 seconds remaining in the period.

MacKinnon, who will also play for Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off, leads the NHL with 83 points and 63 assists.

Necas scored again on a shot over Wolf's glove on a breakaway to push it to 4-1 at 12:53 of the third period.

Andersson, who will represent Sweden in the 4 Nations Face-Off, scored on a shot along the ice at 18:14 for the 4-2 final.