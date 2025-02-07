Necas has 2 goals, assist for Avalanche in win against Flames

Makar scores 20th, MacKinnon gets 3 assists for Colorado; Wolf makes 30 saves for Calgary

Avalanche at Flames | Recap

By Aaron Vickers
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CALGARY -- Martin Necas had two goals and an assist to help the Colorado Avalanche to a 4-2 win against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday.

Necas has eight points (three goals, five assists) in seven games since being acquired by Colorado with Jack Drury in a three-team trade involving the Carolina Hurricanes and Chicago Blackhawks that sent Mikko Rantanen and Taylor Hall to the Hurricanes.

Cale Makar had a goal and an assist, and Nathan MacKinnon had three assists for the Avalanche (32-22-2), who have won three of four. Mackenzie Blackwood made 27 saves.

Jonathan Huberdeau and Rasmus Andersson scored, and Dustin Wolf made 30 saves for the Flames (26-21-7), who have lost three of four and five of seven.

Huberdeau shot by Blackwood's blocker on a 5-on-3 power play to put Calgary up 1-0 at 3:22 of the first period.

Makar, who will represent Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20, tied it 1-1 with his 20th goal of the season at 1:20 of the second period. He is the eighth defenseman in NHL history to record three or more 20-goal campaigns in his first six seasons, and the first defenseman to have three 20-goal seasons before his 27th birthday since Brian Leetch in 1993-94.

Artturi Lehkonen, who will play for Finland in the 4 Nations Face-Off, put the Avalanche up 2-1 at 5:34 when he tapped a loose puck over the goal line after MacKinnon hit the post, and Necas made it 3-1 when he tipped MacKinnon's shot by Wolf on the power play with18 seconds remaining in the period.

MacKinnon, who will also play for Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off, leads the NHL with 83 points and 63 assists.

Necas scored again on a shot over Wolf's glove on a breakaway to push it to 4-1 at 12:53 of the third period.

Andersson, who will represent Sweden in the 4 Nations Face-Off, scored on a shot along the ice at 18:14 for the 4-2 final.

Latest News

Tkachuk's goal with 12 seconds left lifts Panthers past Blues

Perry in 'awe' playing on line with McDavid, Draisaitl for Oilers

2025 NHL Draft notebook: Benak getting comfortable with North American game

Unmasked: Goalies have unique ways of slowing down moments of chaos

Toews has taken long road to success with Avalanche, Team Canada

Potential unsung heroes at 4 Nations Face-Off debated

Point helps Lightning defeat Senators for 2nd time in 3 days

Guenther scores in OT for 2nd straight game, Utah Hockey Club tops Blue Jackets

Gustavsson stops 37 of 38, Wild hold off late push by Hurricanes

Ovechkin scores goal No. 879, Capitals rally past Flyers

Golden Knights stifle Devils to end 4-game skid

Aho's consistency paying off for Hurricanes ahead of 4 Nations Face-Off

Crosby misses practice again for Penguins with upper-body injury

Blues host 12-year-old Make-A-Wish kid for day

THE GR8 CHASE: Ovechkin scores goal No. 879, now 16 from breaking NHL record

Werenski returns for Blue Jackets ahead of 4 Nations Face-Off

NHL Buzz: Stolarz, Marner to return for Maple Leafs against Kraken

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings