Avalanche at Bruins projected lineups

Avalanche projected lineup

Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Ross Colton -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Artturi Lehkonen

Joel Kiviranta -- Parker Kelly -- Logan O’Connor

Miles Wood -- Juuso Parsinen -- Jere Innala

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson

Keaton Middleton -- Sam Malinski

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Calvin de Haan, Chris Wagner

Injured: Valeri Nichushkin (lower body), Oliver Kylington (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand -- Matthew Poitras -- Charlie Coyle

Trent Frederic -- Elias Lindholm -- Vinni Lettieri

Max Jones -- John Beecher -- Justin Brazeau

Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke

Michael Callahan -- Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon -- Mason Lohrei

Joonas Korpisalo

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Cole Koepke, Patrick Brown, Jordan Oesterle, Oliver Wahlstrom

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (knee), Charlie McAvoy (wrist), Mark Kastelic (upper body)

Status report

Wood practiced in full and could be a game-time decision after missing 26 games with a back injury. ... Swayman missed a 2-0 win against the Ottawa Senators with a minor upper-body injury but practiced Friday and is an option to play Saturday. ... McAvoy did not practice Friday; the defenseman is expected to miss his sixth consecutive game. ... Hampus Lindholm practiced in a non-contact jersey Friday; the defenseman has not played since Nov. 12.