Avalanche at Bruins projected lineups
Avalanche projected lineup
Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen
Ross Colton -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Artturi Lehkonen
Joel Kiviranta -- Parker Kelly -- Logan O’Connor
Miles Wood -- Juuso Parsinen -- Jere Innala
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson
Keaton Middleton -- Sam Malinski
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Calvin de Haan, Chris Wagner
Injured: Valeri Nichushkin (lower body), Oliver Kylington (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand -- Matthew Poitras -- Charlie Coyle
Trent Frederic -- Elias Lindholm -- Vinni Lettieri
Max Jones -- John Beecher -- Justin Brazeau
Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke
Michael Callahan -- Brandon Carlo
Parker Wotherspoon -- Mason Lohrei
Joonas Korpisalo
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: Cole Koepke, Patrick Brown, Jordan Oesterle, Oliver Wahlstrom
Injured: Hampus Lindholm (knee), Charlie McAvoy (wrist), Mark Kastelic (upper body)
Status report
Wood practiced in full and could be a game-time decision after missing 26 games with a back injury. ... Swayman missed a 2-0 win against the Ottawa Senators with a minor upper-body injury but practiced Friday and is an option to play Saturday. ... McAvoy did not practice Friday; the defenseman is expected to miss his sixth consecutive game. ... Hampus Lindholm practiced in a non-contact jersey Friday; the defenseman has not played since Nov. 12.