Color of Hockey: Black Girl Hockey Club helping collegiate players thrive

William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles the impact of Black Girl Hockey Club scholarships on Dayton O’Donoghue, Sydney Merritt and Willow Poppleton, each of whom has gone on to play NCAA women's hockey.

Dayton O’Donoghue says the Black Girl Hockey Club helped get her into college.

The 18-year-old Toronto native used money from $6,000 in scholarships she received from BGHC in 2022 and 2021 to travel to Florida and attend a hockey recruiting showcase.

“That was a really big moment in my recruiting process,” said O’Donoghue, a freshman forward at Dartmouth. “I got to see a whole bunch of coaches, I saw the Dartmouth College coach in person, they got to see me play. None of that would have happened without money from the scholarship.”

O’Donoghue is one of three BGHC scholarship recipients playing NCAA women’s hockey this season; each credits the financial support for making that happen.

Sydney Merritt, a $5,000 BGHC scholarship winner in 2022, is a sophomore forward for Saint Anselm College, a Division I program in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Willow Poppleton is a sophomore defenseman at NCAA Division III Lake Forest College in Illinois, who received a $1,000 BGHC scholarship recipient in 2021.