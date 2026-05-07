Start times for Stanley Cup Playoff games on May 12 announced

NEW YORK – The National Hockey League today announced the following updates to the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule:

Tuesday, May 12

The start time for Game 4 of the Second Round series between the Buffalo Sabres and Montreal Canadiens has been set for 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 12, in Montreal. The game will be televised on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports in Canada. In the U.S., the game will be on ESPN.

The start time for Game 5 of the Second Round series between the Anaheim Ducks and Vegas Golden Knights has been set for 9:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 12, in Las Vegas. The game will be televised on ESPN in the U.S. In Canada, the game will be on Sportsnet, SN360 and TVA Sports.

The complete schedule for the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs can be accessed here.