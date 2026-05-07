Greenway delivers key goal to energize Sabres in Game 1 win

What it is not is a game based on goals. He has played in 29 postseason games with the Minnesota Wild and now the Sabres. This was his fourth goal. It was his third shot of these playoffs, in seven games. It was his first goal since Nov. 13.
“Bottom line, I try to go out there, bring some energy, create some momentum, create some space and be hard to play against,” he said.
He was all those things Wednesday, helping Buffalo set the tone against a Montreal team that was flying high after a Game 7 win against the Lightning on Sunday.
“I thought by far his best game,” Buffalo coach Lindy Ruff said. “Great on the walls, really strong on the puck. His physicality was good. On the goal, great shot through the defenseman. I think the 10-foot range to the walls and the puck battles, I thought he was excellent.”
Greenway refused to factor his battle with injuries into the specialness of the night.
“It’s been a journey injury-wise but there are a lot of guys that have gone through injuries,” he said. “At this point it is behind me and I’m just focused on going out there and doing what I can to help the team.”
He may not have wanted to make the injuries a focal point, but his teammates watched Greenway struggle. They know the pain and doubt he experienced. It’s why they were so jazzed.
“To see him get rewarded tonight after a long year for him is really cool,” Doan said. “That is what makes the playoffs so special.”