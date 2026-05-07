Greenway delivers key goal to energize Sabres in Game 1 win

But, make no mistake, there was nothing simple about this goal for the veteran forward and not just because it ended up being the game-winning goal in a 4-2 win by the home team against the Montreal Canadiens in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Second Round on Wednesday.

“It’s always great to score,” Greenway said afterward of his highlight-reel tally at 3:32 of the second period. “Second round of the playoffs and I don’t know what the score was at that point.”

His goal, a screened rocket off the glove of goalie Jakub Dobes, who was a wunderkind for the Canadiens in their first-round win against the Tampa Bay Lightning, made it 3-1 and erased any momentum Montreal had built with Nick Suzuki’s goal with 44 seconds left in the first period.

Greenway took a long, indirect pass from defenseman Mattias Samuelsson at the attacking blue line, crossed into the offensive zone and drifted behind teammate Tyson Kozak, who was barreling to the net with defenseman Alexandre Carrier in his wake. That’s when he snapped his wrist and set the Sabres bench into an eruption of joy.

“Pretty big goal at that time in the game,” Buffalo forward Ryan McLeod said. “Huge for a guy that kind of puts his body on the line every night, battled through some injuries, some tough ones.

“For him to get that one, I think everyone on the bench was pretty fired up for that one.”