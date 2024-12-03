U.S. needs right combination of talent, competitiveness, drive at 4 Nations Face-Off

The Coaches Room is a regular feature throughout the 2024-25 season by former NHL coaches and assistants who turn their critical gaze to the game and explain it through the lens of a teacher.
In this edition, Don Granato, a former assistant with the St. Louis Blues, Chicago Blackhawks and Buffalo Sabres, and head coach of the Sabres, writes about the United States roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off.
The 4 Nations Face-Off will be in Montreal and Boston from Feb. 12-20 and the full rosters for Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States will be announced Wednesday.
If I'm putting the United States roster together, I'm focusing on competitiveness. There's a ton of skill in the United States, but if I'm standing behind the bench, I'd want to be standing with the most competitive bunch of guys possible.
There are varying degrees of competitiveness. I'd want the guys with the highest self-expectation, guys that can immerse in the moment and not relent -- not just guys that hate to lose, but guys that carry with them a swagger to win no matter who is lined up across from them. I want guys who want the puck on their stick in a tie game as the clock winds down. That's my criteria.
The six guys who already have been named to the roster fit that description. I can attest to that, because I coached five of them at USA Hockey's National Team Development Program: Jack Eichel, Quinn Hughes, Charlie McAvoy, Auston Matthews and Matthew Tkachuk. I was around the sixth, because Adam Fox was at the program with the other age group at the time.