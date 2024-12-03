U.S. needs right combination of talent, competitiveness, drive at 4 Nations Face-Off

That's the type of people you want, combined with the talent. Again, we know we have depth of talent in the United States I think to get it right is to get our most competitive, most driven and determined players in these games. Looking back to the U.S. team that won the 1996 World Cup of Hockey, I think of how important competitive people are, and to me, Dylan Larkin, Matthew Tkachuk, Brady Tkachuk, those guys really, really stand out to me in that category.

What's exciting about an event like this is you have groups of players coming together in a really short time, and you have to get people on the same page. Familiarity is really important, because you don't have time to work with the players. Take Jaccob Slavin, a defenseman who's in a more man-on-man system with the Carolina Hurricanes, jumping into a different system. With his experience, he can probably do that no problem. A younger guy might not be able to. Those things come into play.

Psyche is so important. You want to get the psyche right, and I love the coaching selections for the United States and Canada. Mike Sullivan is coaching with the United States and Jon Cooper with Canada. When Sullivan won the Stanley Cup with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017, and Cooper with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020 and 2021, their teams had swagger. I think these coaches are going to really let the talent be the talent. They'll provide enough simple structure for their teams, but I don't see either coach attempting to win 1-0 or 2-1, and even if these type of scores happen, I believe we're going to see up-and-down and back-and-forth style for these games. These two coaches appreciate thoroughbreds, and I believe their focus will be to provide room for these horses to run.

Where will the matchup advantage lie, if there is one? Is it speed? Is it hockey sense? Is it in the first-line matchup or the third line? This is why you want competitive people that don't fear failure, that just go.

A big push for USA Hockey, and specifically at the National Team Development Program, has been to elevate the internal expectation of the U.S. player, and it's been a home run. I've watched it. I've lived it. Our young players put on that U.S. jersey, and they don't take a back seat to anybody at puck drop, and I can't say this was always the case when we were kids, personally. That's the big success, I think. I believe our players expect they are better than the guys across the ice from them.