Hagens, Moore expected to play prominent roles at 2025 WJC

Elite players from NCAA hockey programs will be front and center when the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship is played in Ottawa from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5.

The United States roster is projected to be dominated by college players, including several first-round NHL Draft picks and a prospective top pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, Boston College forward James Hagens.

The college influence extends to the coaching staff led by David Carle from the University of Denver, who returns to the World Juniors after guiding the United States to the 2024 championship.

Here are 10 NCAA players who are expected to be prominent players at the 2025 WJC.

Trey Augustine, G, United States

The goalie won each of his four of his starts, including the gold-medal game, in 2024.

A standout for top-ranked Michigan State this season, Augustine is 11-2-1 with a 1.98 goals-against average and .930 save percentage. The second-round pick (No. 41) of the Detroit Red Wings in the 2023 NHL Draft made 40 saves in a 3-3 tie at the University of Minnesota on Dec. 13.

Zeev Buium, D, United States

Buium's 20 points (four goals, 16 assists) in 18 games are tied with Sam Rinzel (University of Minnesota) for the NCAA lead in points by defensemen after he had 50 points (11 goals, 39 assists) in 42 games as a freshman for Denver's national championship team. He was chosen by the Minnesota Wild in the first round (No. 12) of the 2024 NHL Draft.

James Hagens, F, United States

The playmaking center is the NCAA scoring leader among freshmen with 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) in 16 games. He has two game-winning goals and a plus-15 rating.

Carle said this week that he expects to play Hagens with BC linemates Gabe Perreault and Ryan Leonard at World Juniors.

Hagens earned an A rating on NHL Central Scouting's preliminary players to watch list.

Michael Hrabal, G, Czechia

The goalie who won bronze at the 2024 World Juniors started slowly at University of Massachusetts this season. Hrabal's play has picked up lately and he's 8-6-2 with a 2.49 GAA and .917 save percentage. He made 32 saves in a 4-0 win at Boston University on Dec. 7.

Hrabal (6-foot-7, 215 pounds) was selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the second round (No. 38) of the 2023 draft.

Ryan Leonard, F, United States

When Boston College needs a goal, this forward is often the player who delivers. Leonard leads the Eagles this season with five game-winners. His 12 goals are tied for first in the NCAA after he had 60 points (31 goals, 29 assists) with a team-leading plus-36 in 41 games as a freshman. The 2023 first-round pick (No. 8) of the Washington Capitals turned down an NHL contract to pursue a national championship.

Oliver Moore, F, United States

Moore, a center and strong skater, played at the 2024 WJC. The first-round pick (No. 19) of the Chicago Blackhawks in 2023 has 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) in 20 games this season for the University of Minnesota.

Danny Nelson, F, United States

A two-way center, Nelson won WJC gold with the United States in 2024.The University of Notre Dame sophomore has 13 points (eight goals, five assists) in 18 games this season.

Nelson was chosen by the New York Islanders in the second round (No. 49) of the 2023 draft.

Gabe Perreault, F, United States

One of the most creative playmakers in college hockey, Perreault leads Boston College with 23 points (seven goals, 16 assists) in 16 games. Last season, he had 60 points (19 goals, 41 assists) in 36 games.

A returnee from the 2024 team, he is the son of Yanic Perreault, who played 859 NHL games for six teams. Gabe was chosen by the New York Rangers in the first round (No. 23) of the 2023 draft.

Maxim Strbak, D, Slovakia

This will be the fourth time the sophomore at Michigan State, has represented his country in the WJC. With nine points (one goal, eight assists) in 16 games, Strbak has already equaled his point total in 32 games last season.

The Buffalo Sabres selected him in the second round (No. 45) in 2023.

Tom Willander, D, Sweden

A strong two-way defenseman who won silver in 2024, Willander plays big minutes for Boston University, including a season-high 26:26 in a 3-3 tie at the University of Maine on Nov. 16. He has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in 16 games this season.

Willander was selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the first round (No. 11) of the 2023 draft.