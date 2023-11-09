AHL notebook: 10 skater prospects to watch in Western Conference

First-round NHL Draft picks, as well as fast-charging later-round selections, are represented among some of the top young talent in the American Hockey League.

Here is a look at 10 Western Conference prospects among defensemen and forwards to watch in the NHL's top developmental league (in alphabetical order). A look at the Eastern Conference group was spotlighted on NHL.com here.

Nils Aman, Abbotsford (Vancouver Canucks)

A 23-year-old forward, Aman was selected by the Colorado Avalanche in the sixth round (No. 167) of the 2020 NHL Draft.

But when the Avalanche opted not to sign him, the Canucks signed Aman to an entry-level contract June 7, 2022, and he had 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) in 68 NHL games last season.

Vancouver sent Aman to Abbotsford this season, and he has taken the opportunity to show what he can do offensively, with 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 11 games.

Arshdeep Bains, Abbotsford (Vancouver Canucks)

The 22-year-old forward went undrafted, but a standout 2021-22 season with Red Deer of the Western Hockey League created an opportunity.

Bains led the WHL that season with 112 points (43 goals, 69 assists) in 68 games and signed an entry-level contract with the Canucks on March 11, 2022.

In his second season with Abbotsford, Bains leads the AHL in points (16) and assists (13) in 11 games. The Canucks also like his maturity and had him speak to their prospects at development camp this season.

Mavrik Bourque, Texas (Dallas Stars)

The 21-year-old forward was chosen by the Stars in the first round (No. 30) of the 2020 NHL Draft.

He's tied for the Texas lead with 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in nine games, after he had 47 points (20 goals, 27 assists) in 70 AHL games last season.

Nikita Chibrikov, Manitoba (Winnipeg Jets)

The Jets selected the 20-year-old forward in the second round (No. 50) of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Chibrikov spent the past three seasons in the Kontinental Hockey League with SKA St. Petersburg and Spartak Moscow before coming to North America. He is tied for second with Manitoba with 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in eight games.

Danil Gushchin, San Jose (San Jose Sharks)

A 21-year-old third-round pick (No. 76) by the Sharks in the 2020 draft, Gushchin has taken off in his second pro season.

The forward leads the Barracuda with 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in nine games. Last season he was second for San Jose with 45 points (22 goals, 23 assists) in 67 games, and had two points (one goal, one assist) in his first two NHL games, including his first NHL goal in his debut, against the Arizona Coyotes on April 1.

Adam Klapka, Calgary (Calgary Flames)

The undrafted forward quickly attracts attention at 6-foot-8, 235 pounds.

After one season with Liberec in the top professional league in his native Czech Republic, Calgary signed Klapka to a two-year entry-level contract May 16, 2022. This season, his second in the AHL, he is tied for second for the Wranglers with seven points (four goals, three assists) in eight games.

Shakir Mukhamadullin, San Jose (San Jose Sharks)

The Sharks view the 21-year-old defenseman as a key piece of their future.

They acquired Mukhamadullin in the multiplayer trade that sent forward Timo Meier to the New Jersey Devils on Feb. 26. New Jersey had selected Mukhamadullin in the first round (No. 20) of the 2020 draft. He began last season with 25 points (six goals, 19 assists) in 67 games with Salavat Yulayev Ufa in the KHL. After the trade, he came to the AHL and had 10 points (one goal, nine assists) in 12 games with the Barracuda.

This season he has six points (one goal, five assists) in nine games.

Pavol Regenda, San Diego (Anaheim Ducks)

The 23-year-old forward went undrafted but caught Anaheim's attention after he had 39 points (15 goals, 24 assists) in 43 games with Michalovce in the Slovak Extraliga, the top professional league in Slovakia, in 2021-22. He also won a bronze medal with Slovakia at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Anaheim signed him to a two-year entry-level contract June 1, 2022, and he had three points (one goal, two assists) in 14 NHL games and 25 points (13 goals, 12 assists) in 50 AHL games last season.

This season he's second for San Diego with eight points (six goals, two assists) in eight games.

Logan Stankoven, Texas (Dallas Stars)

Dallas selected the 20-year-old forward in the second round (No. 47) of the 2021 draft and may have found a steal.

Stankoven was named player of the year in the Western Hockey League and the Canadian Hockey League in 2021-22 with Kamloops after finishing third in the WHL with 104 points (45 goals, 59 assists) in 59 games. Last season he was named to the CHL First All-Star Team after he finished fourth in the WHL with 97 points (34 goals, 63 assists) in 48 games and led the WHL in the playoffs with 30 points (10 goals, 20 assists) in 14 playoff games. He capped his season leading the Memorial Cup with nine points (two goals, seven assists) in four games.

This season he leads AHL rookies and is tied for the Texas lead with 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in nine games.

Riley Tufte, Colorado (Colorado Avalanche)

The forward signed a one-year contract with the Colorado organization July 1 after four pro seasons split between the Dallas Stars and the AHL.

Dallas chose Tufte in the first round (No. 25) of the 2016 NHL Draft, and he scored one goal in 13 NHL games from 2021-23. This season, the 25-year-old is tied for the AHL lead with nine goals in nine games and leads the Eagles with 12 points.