CHL notebook: Hurricanes prospect Vondras developing with Sudbury

Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Each week, NHL.com will highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League.
Jakub Vondras needed a change in his development path, so when he saw an opportunity to play in North America this season, the Carolina Hurricanes goalie prospect jumped at it.
Vondras signed with Sudbury of the Ontario Hockey League on Aug. 1, moving away from his family in the Czech Republic for the first time.
"At [rookie camp] in Carolina last year, I played some games and I really liked the style of hockey here and I know I will play a high number of games here," Vondras said. "So that was the biggest reason. The quality of this league is really good. You have a lot of games here, so I really like the style of the hockey. So that was the biggest reason."
Selected by the Hurricanes in the sixth round (No. 171) of the 2022 NHL Draft, Vondras is 4-2-0 with a 2.17 goals-against average, .913 save percentage and one shutout in six games. He's allowed two goals or fewer in five games.
He started six of Sudbury's first eight games prior to Friday, playing time the 19-year-old might not have gotten if he stayed in the Czech Republic.