CHL notebook: Hurricanes prospect Vondras developing with Sudbury

"It's the games played," Hurricanes goalie development coach Jason Muzzatti said. "I want these guys to get games in the bank. That's really I think No. 1 for all these guys, just playing."

The Hurricanes were pleased with what they saw from Vondras (6-foot-3, 180 pounds) during rookie camp and training camp and believe the opportunity to play more with Sudbury will allow him to continue to build on those areas.

"It's a simple thing, but just learn how to use his size to his advantage," Muzzatti said. "He's not terrible at it but I think he can get better at it, and just kind of recognizing situations during the game where he can use his size and not maybe retreat to his posts or do some of the typical goalie moves right now. Get a little more instinctual with it.

"We're really big on our goalies handling the puck, too. He's actually pretty natural at it so that's a good fit too. We want him to do a little more of that."

Vondras displayed some of his puck handling ability in a 2-1 loss to North Bay on Oct. 1, getting an assist on Sudbury's goal.

Not that he admittedly did much.

"[North Bay] rimmed the puck and I stopped it behind my net and left it for my defenseman (Andre Anania)," Vondras said. "He passed the puck to the far blue line and [Nick Yearwood] scored on a breakaway. So it was good teamwork, but really by my D-man."

In addition to the physical growth, there's also the mental approach gained only through playing lots of games that will build on Vondras' development.

"It's learning to be a No. 1," Muzzatti said. "There's some mental stuff that goes into that. Playing maybe hurt but not injured. You've got to figure that piece out if you want to play in the show. Probably 80 percent of the time you don't feel great; maybe more. There are those games … when your legs are tired or maybe your skate sharpening is brutal. Just learn how to overcome those things."

So far Vondras seems to have handled things well on and off the ice. Being in North America allows for more in-person visits with the Hurricanes development staff, and while his English remains a work in progress, he feels it's better now than where it was when he arrived in Sudbury.