Werenski has goal, assist in return from injury, Blue Jackets top Flames

Hughes scores in OT, Devils defeat Islanders

Toronto Maple Leafs seek spark in return to Tampa Bay

Connor Bedard, Blackhawks excited for home opener

Tkachuk brothers surprise Dad with Blues Hall of Fame news

Ekman-Larsson set to face Canucks for 1st time since signing with Panthers

Best player in Kings history debated by NHL.com 

Robby Fabbri out 4 weeks for Detroit with lower-body injury

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

NHL Buzz news and notes october 20

Anze Kopitar on cusp of becoming Kings all-time games played leader

weekes-weekend-watchlist-highlights-top-games-october-20

laine gives back for mens mental health awareness

nhl on tap news and notes october 20

Unmasked Save percentage on the decline despite better goaltending 

Arizona Coyotes earning respect in latest phase of rebuild

Jake Guentzel flies under radar for Pittsburgh Penguins

Connor Bedard gets good dose of learning at start of NHL career

CHL notebook: Hurricanes prospect Vondras developing with Sudbury

Goalie getting increased playing time after transition to North America

Jakub Vondras Sudbury Wolves CHL notebook

© Sudbury Wolves

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Each week, NHL.com will highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League.

Jakub Vondras needed a change in his development path, so when he saw an opportunity to play in North America this season, the Carolina Hurricanes goalie prospect jumped at it.
Vondras signed with Sudbury of the Ontario Hockey League on Aug. 1, moving away from his family in the Czech Republic for the first time.

"At [rookie camp] in Carolina last year, I played some games and I really liked the style of hockey here and I know I will play a high number of games here," Vondras said. "So that was the biggest reason. The quality of this league is really good. You have a lot of games here, so I really like the style of the hockey. So that was the biggest reason."

Selected by the Hurricanes in the sixth round (No. 171) of the 2022 NHL Draft, Vondras is 4-2-0 with a 2.17 goals-against average, .913 save percentage and one shutout in six games. He's allowed two goals or fewer in five games.

He started six of Sudbury's first eight games prior to Friday, playing time the 19-year-old might not have gotten if he stayed in the Czech Republic.

"It's the games played," Hurricanes goalie development coach Jason Muzzatti said. "I want these guys to get games in the bank. That's really I think No. 1 for all these guys, just playing."

The Hurricanes were pleased with what they saw from Vondras (6-foot-3, 180 pounds) during rookie camp and training camp and believe the opportunity to play more with Sudbury will allow him to continue to build on those areas.

"It's a simple thing, but just learn how to use his size to his advantage," Muzzatti said. "He's not terrible at it but I think he can get better at it, and just kind of recognizing situations during the game where he can use his size and not maybe retreat to his posts or do some of the typical goalie moves right now. Get a little more instinctual with it.

"We're really big on our goalies handling the puck, too. He's actually pretty natural at it so that's a good fit too. We want him to do a little more of that."

Vondras displayed some of his puck handling ability in a 2-1 loss to North Bay on Oct. 1, getting an assist on Sudbury's goal. 

Not that he admittedly did much.

"[North Bay] rimmed the puck and I stopped it behind my net and left it for my defenseman (Andre Anania)," Vondras said. "He passed the puck to the far blue line and [Nick Yearwood] scored on a breakaway. So it was good teamwork, but really by my D-man."

In addition to the physical growth, there's also the mental approach gained only through playing lots of games that will build on Vondras' development.

"It's learning to be a No. 1," Muzzatti said. "There's some mental stuff that goes into that. Playing maybe hurt but not injured. You've got to figure that piece out if you want to play in the show. Probably 80 percent of the time you don't feel great; maybe more. There are those games … when your legs are tired or maybe your skate sharpening is brutal. Just learn how to overcome those things."

So far Vondras seems to have handled things well on and off the ice. Being in North America allows for more in-person visits with the Hurricanes development staff, and while his English remains a work in progress, he feels it's better now than where it was when he arrived in Sudbury.

"Every game I learn something new that I have to improve to be better on this rink," Vondras said. "The angles are so much different, everything is a little different for me. But I like it and I enjoy every game because every game gives me something new to learn.

"I think it was the right time for this. It really helps me as a person. It was hard to say goodbye to everyone and come over for almost a year. It was tough, but I like it. I'm here to play hockey and this is what I love."

OTHERS TO WATCH

Hunter Brzustewicz, D, Kitchener (VAN): After being held without a point in Kitchener's season opener, Brzustewicz had 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) during a seven-game point streak entering Friday. That includes three straight three-point games, against Barrie on Oct. 13 (one goal, two assists), Windsor on Oct. 15 (one goal, two assists) and Niagara on Oct. 18 (three assists). Selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the third round (No. 75) of the 2023 NHL Draft, the 18-year-old leads OHL defensemen in assists and points.

Justin Gill, C, Baie-Comeau (NYI): Gill has 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in eight games with Baie-Comeau, who acquired the 20-year-old in a trade with Sherbrooke on June 7. Gill was third for Sherbrooke with 93 points (44 goals, 49 assists) in 68 games last season, which led to the New York Islanders selecting him in the fifth round (No. 145) in the 2023 draft. Entering Friday, Gill has points in seven of eight games, including three straight two-point games.

Yegor Sidorov, LW, Saskatoon (ANA): Sidorov has 11 points (six goals, five assists) during a season-opening seven-game point streak. Selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the third round (No. 85) of the 2023 draft, the 19-year-old has goals in three straight games, including the game-winning goal in a 2-0 win against Calgary on Oct. 14.