CHL notebook: Kraken prospect Firkus improving production in WHL

Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Each week, NHL.com will highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League.
Jagger Firkus joined a special club with Moose Jaw of the Western Hockey League on Friday, one that includes a player he keeps a very close eye on.
The 19-year-old Seattle Kraken forward prospect scored his 17th goal of the season in Moose Jaw's 7-5 loss to Edmonton and became the 20th player to score 100 goals for Moose Jaw since it began play in 1984.
"Looking back at the names that have been throughout here and players that have played here, it's really cool," Firkus said.
Among those players is Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (134 goals in 252 games from 2011-16). There are similarities between Firkus (5-foot-10, 153 pounds) and Point (5-10, 178), from their high-end offensive games to their size, and Firkus makes sure to keep close tabs on Point when he watches NHL games.