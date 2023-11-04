CHL notebook: Kraken prospect Firkus improving production in WHL

"He's a great player to look up to," Firkus said. "You hear nothing but great stories from people in this organization that tell you that he was a great kid, he was a hard worker, he loved being around the rink and I think that's one thing that I obviously love to do as well, I love to be around the rink, I love to be around my teammates. The on-ice stuff, it's someone that you can watch every night and he does something special every single night. He's an electric player to watch and if I could get comparisons to him, I'm super happy.

"There's lots of things that if you watch him, whether it's in the [offensive] zone or the [defensive] zone, you can see he's always working his hardest. He never takes a shift off, and I think that's why he's so successful at the next level is he's so consistent and he works his [tail] off. He's super skilled with the puck as well, and that's something that kind of translates into my game with his hands."

The Kraken are happy with how Firkus has continued to develop since selecting him in the second round (No. 35) of the 2022 NHL Draft.

"He's always been a very intelligent player, but what I love about his game is he's always trying to get better to get pucks back," Kraken director of player development Jeff Tambellini said. "And this year he's doing a really good job of staying on pucks and winning a lot of battles, which in turn gives him more attempts at the net and more attempts to make plays.

"For a skilled player, a guy that is going to have to put up a lot of points, he's finding ways to get the puck back at a really high volume. For us that's a big, translatable trend. It's something we've talked to him about and he's doing a real good job of adding that to his game and doing it on a nightly basis."