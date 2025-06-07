Stanley Cup Final blog: Evan Rodrigues

When Corey Perry scored that game-tying goal late in the third period for the Oilers, a lot of guys in our room were up. It was another overtime game. You just go out there; you can’t feel sorry for yourself. That’s the worst thing you can do, and we believed we were the better team for the most part. So, you just pick yourself back up and you go out there and you try to be the difference-maker. You stick together. You don’t get quiet. You pick each other up and just get back after it.

Overtime can be tough, but I think for us, we’ve played a certain style of game the whole season, all of last season and for the guys who were here before that, and it’s just committing to that. When you do something over and over again, it almost becomes muscle memory and to a certain extent we just continue to play our game. We continue to do what we think makes us successful. When the legs are starting to burn and it starts to become a mental and physical grind, your body knows what to do and I think that’s kind of what we did in the overtime.

When I blocked that shot by Evan Bouchard in the third period, it’s like I said Friday morning -- it’s the Final. You get in front of it and you wear the bumps and bruises. You give it all it takes. That’s what I tried to do.