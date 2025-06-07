Stanley Cup Final blog: Evan Rodrigues

Brad Marchand had two big goals, and he's not shy of the moment. He’s fit in seamlessly. He’s really, since the playoffs started, just become one of us. It almost happened overnight. He was still learning our game a little bit in the regular season but once the playoffs hit, he became one of us. He understands how we play and he’s doing all the little things and coming up big when he has those moments.
Right now, I think we’re obviously happy we won Game 2, but you have to turn the page. The recovery is so important and getting mentally ready for Game 3 is what we need to do.
As far as the long travel back to Florida, we did it last year, right? Recovery is probably the most important thing right now. You have to move past this game and start focusing on all the little things you need to do to get yourself in the best spot to play Game 3.
We have two days before we play again, but whenever we have to play we’ll be ready and they’re going to do the same. You just have to really focus and do all the little things to get yourself as ready and prepared as you can be.