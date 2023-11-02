On Campus: Free agents to watch this season

NHL scouts are out in force at hockey rinks across the United States looking for college free agents to bolster organizational depth, including from the first day of the NCAA season.

Though the dream remains to find an undrafted player who will turn into a superstar at the NHL level, that is a rarity. Generally, it is about finding serviceable, depth players who can fill roles in an organization.

One of the better free-agent acquisitions of the past few seasons is goalie Brandon Bussi, who signed with the Boston Bruins out of Western Michigan University in 2022. He went 22-5-4 with a .924 save percentage as a rookie with Providence of the AHL last season.

Bussi’s services haven’t been needed in the NHL yet, but as he continues to hone his game, he provides the Bruins with terrific insurance behind Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman.

College free agents won’t start signing until the end of the season. In the meantime, NHL scouts will continue to watch.

Here are 10 undrafted NCAA players who are on the radar of scouts (in alphabetical order):

Karsen Dorwart, Michigan State University

A 21-year-old sophomore center, Dorwart has 10 points (five goals, five assists) in eight games.

He scored twice against No. 1 Boston College on Oct. 26 and added another goal against them on Oct. 27.

Dorwart, who scored 27 points (10 goals, 17 assists) in 38 games last season, attended Detroit Red Wings development camp during the offseason.

Christian Fitzgerald, University of Wisconsin

After coach Mike Hastings moved from Minnesota State University to Wisconsin after last season, Fitzgerald followed via the transfer portal.

The 21-year-old scored 29 points (16 goals, 13 assists) in 38 games as a freshman in 2022-23.

He has seven points (one goal, six assists) in eight games this season.

He had three assists in Wisconsin’s two-game road sweep last weekend of the University of Minnesota, the top-ranked team in the country at the time.

Riese Gaber, University of North Dakota

The 24-year-old has been a highly regarded free agent in the eyes of NHL scouts for the past couple of seasons but has opted to remain in school.

The forward led North Dakota with 20 goals last year as a junior. This season he has five points (three goals, two assists) in six games.

Collin Graf, Quinnipiac University

Some scouts see this 21-year-old forward as this season’s top free agent, but it’s been a difficult start for the skilled wing, who has missed three games with injuries.

He has six points in four games, the most notable being a two-goal, three-assist performance against American International on Oct. 14.

The line of Graf, Jacob Quillan and Arizona Coyotes draft pick Sam Lipkin paced Quinnipiac to the NCAA title in April.

As a sophomore, Graf finished third in the country in scoring with 59 points (21 goals, 38 assists) in 41 games. Only Logan Cooley and Adam Fantilli, each first-round draft picks who are NHL rookies this season, outscored him.

Luke Grainger, Western Michigan University

A steady stream of Western Michigan players have earned free-agent contracts during the past few years and the 24-year-old Grainger could be next.

Grainger is team captain and is center on the first line. He has a team-leading 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in four games and has won 56.8 percent of his faceoffs.

Colton Huard, University of New Hampshire

This 22-year-old defenseman has size (6-foot-3, 200 pounds) and a big shot. He has five points (two goals, three assists) in five games this season, including the game-winner against Dartmouth University on Oct. 28. Each of his goals have come on the power play.

He attended development camp with the St. Louis Blues in July.

His father, Bill, played 223 NHL games for the Boston Bruins, Ottawa Senators, Quebec Nordiques, Dallas Stars, Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings.

T.J. Hughes, University of Michigan

The 21-year-old center was on fire in a sweep of Lindenwood University this past weekend, scoring three points (one goal and two assists) on Oct. 27 and exploding for five points (two goals, three assists) on Oct. 28. The sophomore went a combined 20-9 in face-offs in the two games and has won 62.5 percent of his draws this season.

In nine games this year, he has 15 points (six goals, nine assists).

Joey Larson, Michigan State University

After scoring 27 points (13 goals, 14 assists) in 36 games as a freshman at Northern Michigan in 2022-23, the 22-year-old transferred to Michigan State.

The right wing has nine points (four goals, five assists) in eight games, including a hat trick at Air Force on Oct. 13.

Victor Ostman, University of Maine

The senior goalie stopped 30 or more shots nine times last season.

With a .918 save percentage, 2.21 goals-against average and five shutouts in 31 starts, the 23-year-old earned Hockey East Second Team All-Star honors.

So far this season he is 3-1 with an .899 save percentage and 1.98 GAA.

He attended development camp with the Vancouver Canucks.

Jacob Quillan, Quinnipiac University

The junior center scored the game-winning goal 10 seconds into overtime when Quinnipiac beat the University of Minnesota in the national championship game in April.

There’s a decent chance he would have signed an NHL contract after the Frozen Four if he hadn’t needed double hip surgery.

Now fully recovered, he’s picked up where he left off last season with eight points (two goals, six assists) in seven games.

Entering the season, the 21-year-old was the NCAA’s active career leader in plus-minus with plus-47.