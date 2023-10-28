CHL notebook: Coyotes prospect Lamoureux meeting all goals in QMJHL

Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Each week, NHL.com will highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League.

Maveric Lamoureux's goal during the offseason was to improve the offensive side of his game.

With 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in his first eight games for Drummondville of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, the Arizona Coyotes defenseman prospect seems on his way to reaching that goal.

"Everyone knows I have a good shot and I can use that for my offense, but I could bring more offense than that," Lamoureux said. "Definitely puck touches were one of the main things they wanted me to work on, deceptions and fakes on the blue line and sliding the blue, taking the middle faster than I was doing it before."

The Coyotes certainly are happy with Lamoureux's progress so far.

"He moves really well for his size (6-foot-6, 196 pounds)," Arizona director of player development Lee Stempniak said. "He showed more poise with the puck than I saw last year and his puck touches and his ability to move the puck has really improved from last season."

Part of that improvement stems from the 19-year-old being healthy.

"My draft year, when I was 17, my (left) shoulder dislocated seven times during the whole year, first during a preseason game, and then it just kept on dislocating the whole year after that," he said.

He had surgery after the NHL Scouting Combine in June 2022, prior to the Coyotes selecting him in the first round (No. 29) of the 2022 NHL Draft.