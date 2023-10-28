CHL notebook: Coyotes prospect Lamoureux meeting all goals in QMJHL

Lamoureux returned to the Drummondville lineup Dec. 16, 2022, but said it took about two months until he felt like he did prior to the shoulder injury.
He had 19 points (five goals, 14 assists) in 35 regular-season games, but finished with six points (two goals, four assists) in nine QMJHL playoff games.
With a healthy offseason to train, the improvement in Lamoureux's game was obvious, starting when he joined Coyotes rookies at the 2023 Rookie Faceoff Tournament in Las Vegas in September, and that strong play carried into training camp and two NHL preseason games before he was returned to Drummondville.
"He exceeded expectations this year for having missed half the season last year and his first (NHL) training camp, first time going through rookie tournament," Stempniak said. "He was better than I expected.
"His whole overall game for me this year, it's more poised. He handles the puck better, he's making better decisions with the puck. He's finding second options on passes with the puck and his whole game looks good."
Lamoureux's early success has him aiming higher in his goals for the season, including a spot with Canada at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship.
"World Juniors is the first one on my list, and after that I want to be the best defenseman in the league," he said.
In addition to the offense, Lamoureux also is stronger, meeting an offseason goal set by Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong.
"Last year when I left Arizona, Bill set me a goal, they wanted me to be at 215 (pounds) for main camp this year," Lamoureux said. "I came at development camp and I was about 210, and then at main camp I was 215. So I got that goal. Having a full summer of training and working out in the gym, and eating a lot, was the best thing for me to have this summer. This summer with my trainer, we focused more on strength and muscle mass and being stronger.
"I really saw some progress and improvements on that, but I got to the goal I set and wanted to, so that was an excellent summer for me on that part."
The growth in all areas has the Coyotes excited at the thought of soon adding an offensively gifted, giant-sized right-shot defenseman.
"To his credit, you can tell he puts in the work," Stempniak said. "He's one of the guys that you're excited to see him each time he comes to town because you know he's going to be bigger and better than before."
OTHERS TO WATCH
Arttu Karki, D, Sault Ste. Marie (Vgk): Karki, in his first season in the Ontario Hockey League after leaving his native Finland, has scored 10 goals in his first 13 games to lead OHL defensemen, and his seven power-play goals lead all OHL players. The 18-year-old was selected by the Vegas Golden Knights in the third round (No. 96) of the 2023 NHL Draft.
Etienne Morin, D, Moncton (Cgy): Morin is tied for second among Quebec Major Junior Hockey League defensemen with four goals in 10 games, including his first two-goal game of the season in a 6-2 win against Acadie-Bathurst on Oct. 15. Selected by the Calgary Flames in the second round (No. 48) of the 2023 draft, the 18-year-old led QMJHL defensemen last season with 21 goals in 67 games.
Graham Sward, D, Wenatchee (Nsh): Sward has 22 points (four goals, 18 assists) during a 12-game point streak to start the season. Selected by the Nashville Predators in the fifth round (No. 146) of the 2022 draft, the 20-year-old has eight multipoint games, including four straight, and leads Western Hockey League defensemen in assists and points.