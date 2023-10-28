Latest News

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Kings score 4 straight goals, rally from 3 down to defeat Coyotes

Demko makes 22 saves, Canucks shut out Blues

Haula scores twice, sparks Devils past Sabres

Clifton to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Sabres game

Teravainen has hat trick, Hurricanes shut out Sharks

Kuemper makes 39 saves for Capitals in shootout win against Wild

Blackhawks defeat Golden Knights in OT, hand them 1st loss

Svechnikov makes season debut for Hurricanes

Weekes' Weekend Watch: Red Wings-Bruins among highlights

NHL, Oilers donate $200,000 toward Heritage Classic legacy project

Kane gives weather forecast for Heritage Classic on local news channel

Oilers fans soak in festivities before Heritage Classic

Chabot out 4-6 weeks for Senators with broken hand

Boston Bruins dress up as Barbie and Ken for annual hospital visit 

Edmonton Oilers hope to break out against Calgary Flames in Heritage Classic

Heritage Classic Blog: Blake Coleman

CHL notebook: Coyotes prospect Lamoureux meeting all goals in QMJHL

Defenseman stronger, scoring more for Drummondville

Maveric Lamoureux - Voltigeurs Drummondville 1

© Ghyslain Bergeron / Voltigeurs Drummondville

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Each week, NHL.com will highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League.

Maveric Lamoureux's goal during the offseason was to improve the offensive side of his game. 

With 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in his first eight games for Drummondville of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, the Arizona Coyotes defenseman prospect seems on his way to reaching that goal.

"Everyone knows I have a good shot and I can use that for my offense, but I could bring more offense than that," Lamoureux said. "Definitely puck touches were one of the main things they wanted me to work on, deceptions and fakes on the blue line and sliding the blue, taking the middle faster than I was doing it before."

The Coyotes certainly are happy with Lamoureux's progress so far.

"He moves really well for his size (6-foot-6, 196 pounds)," Arizona director of player development Lee Stempniak said. "He showed more poise with the puck than I saw last year and his puck touches and his ability to move the puck has really improved from last season."

Part of that improvement stems from the 19-year-old being healthy. 

"My draft year, when I was 17, my (left) shoulder dislocated seven times during the whole year, first during a preseason game, and then it just kept on dislocating the whole year after that," he said.

He had surgery after the NHL Scouting Combine in June 2022, prior to the Coyotes selecting him in the first round (No. 29) of the 2022 NHL Draft.

Maveric Lamoureux - Voltigeurs Drummondville 2

© Ghyslain Bergeron / Voltigeurs Drummondville

Lamoureux returned to the Drummondville lineup Dec. 16, 2022, but said it took about two months until he felt like he did prior to the shoulder injury.

He had 19 points (five goals, 14 assists) in 35 regular-season games, but finished with six points (two goals, four assists) in nine QMJHL playoff games.

With a healthy offseason to train, the improvement in Lamoureux's game was obvious, starting when he joined Coyotes rookies at the 2023 Rookie Faceoff Tournament in Las Vegas in September, and that strong play carried into training camp and two NHL preseason games before he was returned to Drummondville.

"He exceeded expectations this year for having missed half the season last year and his first (NHL) training camp, first time going through rookie tournament," Stempniak said. "He was better than I expected.

"His whole overall game for me this year, it's more poised. He handles the puck better, he's making better decisions with the puck. He's finding second options on passes with the puck and his whole game looks good."

Lamoureux's early success has him aiming higher in his goals for the season, including a spot with Canada at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship.

"World Juniors is the first one on my list, and after that I want to be the best defenseman in the league," he said.

In addition to the offense, Lamoureux also is stronger, meeting an offseason goal set by Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong.

"Last year when I left Arizona, Bill set me a goal, they wanted me to be at 215 (pounds) for main camp this year," Lamoureux said. "I came at development camp and I was about 210, and then at main camp I was 215. So I got that goal. Having a full summer of training and working out in the gym, and eating a lot, was the best thing for me to have this summer. This summer with my trainer, we focused more on strength and muscle mass and being stronger.

"I really saw some progress and improvements on that, but I got to the goal I set and wanted to, so that was an excellent summer for me on that part."

The growth in all areas has the Coyotes excited at the thought of soon adding an offensively gifted, giant-sized right-shot defenseman.

"To his credit, you can tell he puts in the work," Stempniak said. "He's one of the guys that you're excited to see him each time he comes to town because you know he's going to be bigger and better than before."

OTHERS TO WATCH

Arttu Karki, D, Sault Ste. Marie (Vgk): Karki, in his first season in the Ontario Hockey League after leaving his native Finland, has scored 10 goals in his first 13 games to lead OHL defensemen, and his seven power-play goals lead all OHL players. The 18-year-old was selected by the Vegas Golden Knights in the third round (No. 96) of the 2023 NHL Draft.

Etienne Morin, D, Moncton (Cgy): Morin is tied for second among Quebec Major Junior Hockey League defensemen with four goals in 10 games, including his first two-goal game of the season in a 6-2 win against Acadie-Bathurst on Oct. 15. Selected by the Calgary Flames in the second round (No. 48) of the 2023 draft, the 18-year-old led QMJHL defensemen last season with 21 goals in 67 games.

Graham Sward, D, Wenatchee (Nsh): Sward has 22 points (four goals, 18 assists) during a 12-game point streak to start the season. Selected by the Nashville Predators in the fifth round (No. 146) of the 2022 draft, the 20-year-old has eight multipoint games, including four straight, and leads Western Hockey League defensemen in assists and points.