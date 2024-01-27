CHL notebook: Canadiens prospect Beck on road to becoming NHL-ready

Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Each week, NHL.com will highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League.

Owen Beck couldn't help but laugh a bit when asked to reflect on the past two seasons.

The Montreal Canadiens center prospect is playing for his third OHL team and heading toward his second straight trip to the Memorial Cup, he has played for Canada at the World Junior Championship twice and he also made his NHL debut.

"It's been exciting," Beck said. "It's been another crazy year for me, but so far it's gone as planned for the most part."

The latest step in that plan was a trade on Jan. 8 that sent him from Peterborough to Saginaw, the host team for the 2024 Canadian Hockey League Memorial Cup.

The 19-year-old had two goals and four assists in his first game, and has 14 points (five goals, nine assists) in seven games since the trade. For the season he has 44 points (21 goals, 23 assists) in 32 games with Peterborough and Saginaw.

"The team has been really welcoming and it's been easy to make friends with a lot of the guys on the team," said Beck, selected by the Canadiens in the second round (No. 33) of the 2022 NHL Draft. ""We spend a lot of time together. The coaches are great, my billets are great. So it's been a pretty easy transition, which is nice."

With Saginaw guaranteed a berth in the CHL championship series, Beck is going to play more high-level games after reaching the Memorial Cup semifinals with Peterborough last season.

Add to that a gold medal with Canada at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship and a significant role on the 2024 WJC team that finished fifth, and Montreal is happy with how Beck has gotten not just the opportunity to play high-pressure games, but done well in those spots.

"Big games, big pressure, big competition, lots of fans, lots of media attention," Canadiens director of player development Rob Ramage said. "Which is what he's going to get as he moves on to the next level. So this is just irreplaceable experience for him."