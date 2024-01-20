CHL notebook: Ducks prospect Sidorov makes bid for goal of year in WHL

Johnson said with the commitment Sidorov has shown so far, there is no doubt he can round out his game the way the Ducks hope he will.

"He's got a really, really high skill level and his puck and hand skills are elite," Johnson said. "Yegor is a wonderful kid to work with. He's attentive, wants to learn, wants to get better, asks for information. And when you give him the information, what I like about Yegor is, he applies it right away. ... The kid is dialed in. Anything we talk to him about, he's willing to make adjustments to his game.

"He's got a lot of good things going for him and he's got the right mentality as a young prospect that he wants to get better. ... I have no question with his work ethic and his habits that he'll get stronger and should have a good chance to play [in the NHL] in the next few years."

OTHERS TO WATCH

Easton Cowan, LW, London: The Toronto Maple Leafs prospect had two goals and an assist in a 4-2 win at Kitchener on Friday to extend his point streak to 11 games (25 points; nine goals, 16 assists) in the eighth multipoint game of his run. Selected with the No. 28 pick in the 2023 draft, the 18-year-old has 53 points (18 goals, 35 assists) in 29 games.

Mathieu Cataford, LW, Halifax: The Vegas Golden Knights prospect had an 11-game point streak end Jan. 13, but bounced back a day later with the overtime goal and an assist in a 4-3 win at Moncton. Selected by Vegas in the third round (No. 77) of the 2023 draft, the 18-year-old has 24 points (12 goals, 12 assists) in his past 14 games and is third in the QMJHL in scoring with 62 points (26 goals, 36 assists) in 42 games this season.

Andrew Cristall, RW, Kelowna: The Washington Capitals prospect had a goal and an assist in a 5-2 win against Vancouver on Friday to

to push his point streak to 23 games (45 points; 17 goals, 28 assists), tied for the longest streak in the WHL this season, and the longest by a Kelowna player since Brett McLean had points in 24 straight in 1996-97. A second-round pick (No. 40) in the 2023 draft, the 18-year-old is tied for fourth in the league in scoring with 73 points (27 goals, 46 assists) in 36 games.