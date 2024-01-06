CHL notebook: Canucks prospect Brzustewicz shining in OHL

The native of Washington, Michigan also has gotten motivation from being left off the United States team that won the gold medal at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship on Friday. Brzustewicz took part in the World Junior Summer Showcase, but was not invited back for the final evaluation camp, which was held Dec. 14-16.

"Obviously I feel like I did everything I could at that point to make the team, but obviously that's not the way it went," he said. "It is what it is, I can't control that, but it is a big motivation step for me. Just another adversity block that gets in the way. Obviously, it stinks not to be there, but it's just another thing that I can add to the list just to prove people wrong. I think I'm doing a pretty good job of it so far. I think I'll keep just proving people wrong."

Komisarek believes that's the right perspective for Brzustewicz to have.

"Use that as fuel, use that as motivation," Komisarek said. "As hockey players, you're going to have adversity and bouts of disappointment. It's all how you respond. ... Prove people wrong.

"He's absolutely going to use it as motivation. ... You have one disappointment or one success, you kind of chew on it, swallow it, and you move on and you get working the next day. And I think he's had that approach. He hasn't dwelt on it. He's gone to work and it's only going to serve him in the future."

OTHERS TO WATCH

Calum Ritchie, C, Oshawa: The Colorado Avalanche prospect has continued to make an impact since recovering from offseason shoulder surgery and making his season debut Nov. 12. The 18-year-old, selected in the first round (No. 27) of the 2023 NHL Draft, has 21 points (seven goals, 14 assists) in 17 games. Ritchie had a five-game point streak (three goals, seven assists) that included four multipoint games and his first two-goal game of the season, against Brantford on Dec. 28.

Ethan Gauthier, RW, Drummondville: The Tampa Bay Lightning prospect scored a power-play goal in a 6-2 win against Victoriaville on Friday to extend his point streak to nine games (nine goals, four assists). Selected by the Lightning in the second round (No. 37) of the 2023 NHL Draft, the 18-year-old is second on Drummondville with 41 points (22 goals, 19 assists) in 35 games, and leads the team with eight power-play goals.

Josh Davies, LW, Portland: The Florida Panthers prospect signed an entry-level contract Dec. 7, and the next day had a goal and two assists, which started a nine-game point streak (five goals, nine assists) that ended Jan. 5. The 19-year-old, chosen by the Panthers in the sixth round (No. 186) of the 2022 NHL Draft, has 46 points (25 goals, 21 assists) in 32 games.