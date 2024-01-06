Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Each week, NHL.com will highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League.
CHL notebook: Canucks prospect Brzustewicz shining in OHL
Kitchener defenseman leads league with 60 points
© Tiffany Luke/Kitchener Rangers
Just how remarkable a season is Vancouver Canucks defenseman prospect Hunter Brzustewicz having?
The 19-year-old, selected in the third round (No. 75) of the 2023 NHL Draft, leads the OHL with 60 points (seven goals, 53 assists) in 38 games for Kitchener. Only one defenseman has ever led the OHL in scoring, Bryan Fogarty with 155 points (47 goals, 108 assists) in 1988-89 for Niagara Falls. The last defenseman to finish in the top five was Ryan Ellis, who was fifth with 101 points (24 goals, 77 assists) with Windsor in 2010-11.
"Going into the season I had a couple goals in mind," Brzustewicz said. "There's a lot of great defenseman and players in this league and I just wanted to be recognized as one of them. I think I've made my name noticeable out there and I keep hoping to do that."
One way he's done that is by shooting the puck more. His seven goals this season are more than the six he scored in 68 games last season, and he's averaging 2.16 shots on goal per game, up from 1.62 per game last season.
"He's really made strides with shooting the puck more, getting a little bit more velocity on his shots, getting pucks to the net, having more of a shot mentality," said Mike Komisarek, who works in player development for the Canucks. "I think when you're a passer and that's your kind of first threat, people almost allow you to shoot and they start taking away the pass. So, he's become more well-rounded in that aspect."
© Tiffany Luke/Kitchener Rangers
The offensive element is something Brzustewicz has always felt he's had. But the work he's put in on the defensive side of the game is something he's just as proud of. He points to his plus-28 rating, up from plus-8 last season, as one example of his improvement, as does playing on Kitchener's penalty kill, which is fifth in the OHL at 82.0 percent.
But it's also a mindset, one Brzustewicz says comes from work with Kitchener assistant coach Brad Flynn, that has him getting as much enjoyment from a big defensive play as he does from scoring a goal.
"One game I told [Flynn], sometimes I'd rather be on PK than on the power play," Brzustewicz said. "It is honestly a joy to me to defend and to get better at it just because so many people have knocked me on it, and I just want to obviously keep proving people wrong in that area.
“I think I've just gotten better and I think I will obviously keep getting better at it. It is a joy just to stop those players, stop their top guys from scoring, just because I know how frustrating it can get. And then to see them do the same, that's pretty cool to see sometimes."
© Tiffany Luke/Kitchener Rangers
The native of Washington, Michigan also has gotten motivation from being left off the United States team that won the gold medal at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship on Friday. Brzustewicz took part in the World Junior Summer Showcase, but was not invited back for the final evaluation camp, which was held Dec. 14-16.
"Obviously I feel like I did everything I could at that point to make the team, but obviously that's not the way it went," he said. "It is what it is, I can't control that, but it is a big motivation step for me. Just another adversity block that gets in the way. Obviously, it stinks not to be there, but it's just another thing that I can add to the list just to prove people wrong. I think I'm doing a pretty good job of it so far. I think I'll keep just proving people wrong."
Komisarek believes that's the right perspective for Brzustewicz to have.
"Use that as fuel, use that as motivation," Komisarek said. "As hockey players, you're going to have adversity and bouts of disappointment. It's all how you respond. ... Prove people wrong.
"He's absolutely going to use it as motivation. ... You have one disappointment or one success, you kind of chew on it, swallow it, and you move on and you get working the next day. And I think he's had that approach. He hasn't dwelt on it. He's gone to work and it's only going to serve him in the future."
OTHERS TO WATCH
Calum Ritchie, C, Oshawa: The Colorado Avalanche prospect has continued to make an impact since recovering from offseason shoulder surgery and making his season debut Nov. 12. The 18-year-old, selected in the first round (No. 27) of the 2023 NHL Draft, has 21 points (seven goals, 14 assists) in 17 games. Ritchie had a five-game point streak (three goals, seven assists) that included four multipoint games and his first two-goal game of the season, against Brantford on Dec. 28.
Ethan Gauthier, RW, Drummondville: The Tampa Bay Lightning prospect scored a power-play goal in a 6-2 win against Victoriaville on Friday to extend his point streak to nine games (nine goals, four assists). Selected by the Lightning in the second round (No. 37) of the 2023 NHL Draft, the 18-year-old is second on Drummondville with 41 points (22 goals, 19 assists) in 35 games, and leads the team with eight power-play goals.
Josh Davies, LW, Portland: The Florida Panthers prospect signed an entry-level contract Dec. 7, and the next day had a goal and two assists, which started a nine-game point streak (five goals, nine assists) that ended Jan. 5. The 19-year-old, chosen by the Panthers in the sixth round (No. 186) of the 2022 NHL Draft, has 46 points (25 goals, 21 assists) in 32 games.