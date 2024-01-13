CHL notebook: Golden Knights prospect Cataford making strides in QMJHL

Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Each week, NHL.com will highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League.
Mathieu Cataford got to ring in the New Year in about the best way possible.
The Vegas Golden Knights forward prospect signed his NHL entry-level contract Dec. 31. It's a quick climb for the 18-year-old, who was selected by Vegas in the third round (No. 77) of the 2023 NHL Draft.
"It was something I was looking forward to for sure," Cataford said. "I wanted to sign as quickly as possible. As a third-round pick in the first six months is pretty good. Obviously I was really happy and my family was happy for me too. It was just a great moment and you really realize it when you sign the papers."
The contract was a reward for the season Cataford has had so far. He's second in the QMJHL with 60 points (25 goals, 35 assists) in 39 games for Halifax. He had the first five-point game in his three QMJHL seasons, with a hat trick and two assists against Gatineau on Dec. 8. That started an 11-game point streak (22 points; 11 goals, 11 assists), tied for the longest active streak in the league.