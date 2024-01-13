CHL notebook: Golden Knights prospect Cataford making strides in QMJHL

More than just his production, it's the way Cataford has produced that has impressed Vegas management.

"He's getting the points playing the right way," Golden Knights director of player development Wil Nichol said. "It doesn't have to be a wide-open game for him to produce. If it is, he can, but if it's a tight-checking, more of a playoff-style game, or if there's a lot of play on the wall, he gets to the front of the net. He can play whatever style is needed and he's comfortable with that. So he's got tremendous hockey sense with and without the puck, and I think that's always a good thing."

Cataford (5-foot-11, 191 pounds) expected to improves his numbers this season after an offseason that saw him add strength, which especially helped make him quicker. He also focused on improving his defensive play, which he feels has made it easier for him to produce offensively.

"Sometimes there's a lot of points I'll get just by making a good backcheck and getting a stick on it," he said, "and the play will be going the other way and my teammates will score a goal. Even sometimes if it doesn't show on the score sheet either, just backchecks and blocked shots, stuff like that, being on and back on the track, maybe not every fan notices but NHL teams and scouts notice."

The Golden Knights staff certainly has. The next step is for him to keep doing all those things consistently throughout the second half of the season.

"Just don't let your foot off the gas," Nichol said. "Continue to get better. Everyone needs to continue to get better. If you're watching an NHL practice for our group, (center) Jack Eichel is almost always one of the last ones off the ice, and he's an elite, elite talent, and I just think that you're always striving and always working to get better no matter what.

"That's obviously something that we talked to not just Mathieu about, but all of our prospects, is until you retire and you're done with the game, you're always looking for ways to get better."