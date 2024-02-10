CHL notebook: Blue Jackets prospect Mateychuk getting noticed on, off ice

Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Each week, NHL.com will highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League.
Denton Mateychuk has accomplished a lot this season, from a 23-game point streak to open the season with Moose Jaw to his first WHL hat trick against Medicine Hat on Jan. 26 to a season-high four points (one goal, three assists) in a 6-4 win at Red Deer on Friday.
The Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman prospect also became a viral video sensation.
To promote their coverage of the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship, TSN worked with Mateychuk on a video having fun with his wide-eyed Blue Jackets training camp photo and "Captain Serious" persona.