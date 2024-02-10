CHL notebook: Blue Jackets prospect Mateychuk getting noticed on, off ice

"I've seen it grow especially down low in the defensive zone around his net, closing plays off below the goal line and essentially just getting the puck back as fast as he can," Columbus development coach Tommy Cross said, "because he's a player that can make a difference in the game when the puck's on his stick.

"His aggressive mentality to close on guys, separate and get the puck back, helps him play to his strengths and helps his team transition pucks and go the other way."

Mateychuk was a standout for the Blue Jackets during the 2023 NHL Prospects Tournament in Traverse City, Michigan, when he had seven assists in two games, and he had four assists in three NHL preseason games.

But Cross said the best path for Mateychuk has been going back to Moose Jaw, where he can play big minutes on a team with Memorial Cup aspirations.

"He played two or three games in Traverse City against his peers, put up seven points and was a really dominant player and he continued that play in training camp," Cross said. "I know that there's a plan for Denton and he's working along that plan and getting great experience.

"Being in Moose Jaw, being relied on heavily to produce and lead his team and gain that experience is invaluable, to go along with the World Junior experience and playing for his country. These are all steps in the process that Denton is taking and he's doing a great job of continuing to develop and work at his craft and be a leader for his team."