McDavid relishes Game 7 challenge for Oilers against Canucks

VANCOUVER -- The sweat was still dripping from Connor McDavid’s forehead when he stopped to do a postgame interview with “Hockey Night in Canada” in the bowels of raucous Rogers Place on Saturday.

The Edmonton Oilers captain had just stepped off the ice after helping his team stave off elimination with a three-assist showing in a 5-1 victory against the Vancouver Canucks in Game 6 of their Western Conference Second Round series. The perspiration, of course, was evidence of yet another be-the-team’s-hardest-worker-so-you-can-lead-by-example performance turned in by the 27-year-old.

Of course, he didn’t want to talk about himself. Connor McDavid doesn’t like to talk about Connor McDavid. That’s just not his way.

“I was hoping to be part of a win. That’s all,” he told interviewer Gene Principe matter-of-factly. “We had all 20 guys going tonight, and that’s good.”

Through it all, McDavid had a straight face.

Until, that is, he was asked about Game 7 on Monday (9 p.m. ET; ESPN, CBC, SN, TVAS). Rogers Arena, Vancouver. Win or go home for both teams. Series tied 3-3. A matchup between two Canadian teams on a holiday weekend Monday in Canada, a night when fireworks illuminate the skies from coast to coast.

Judging by the wry grin he broke into upon mention of a seventh and deciding game, he’s looking to light off some of his own, in this case on the scoreboard. He didn’t say that. He didn’t have to. The look said it all.

“We’re looking forward to it,” he said. “It’s obviously a great challenge. Two good teams going at it that are both playing really good hockey.”

In an environment where he’ll embrace being the villain.

“In enemy territory, it’s fun,” McDavid said. “Great chance for our group to come together and go in there and get it done.”