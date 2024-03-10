Capitals score 3 in 1st, ease past Blackhawks

Hendrix Lapierre and Tom Wilson each scored in his second straight game for the Capitals (30-23-9), who have won three of four and are 7-2-1 in their past ten games. John Carlson and Aliaksei Protas each had two assists, and Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves.

“It's coming from everywhere,” Carlson said. “I think a lot of different guys are scoring, a lot of lines are contributing every night, and that's the type of team that we have right now, and that's what we need.”

Tyler Johnson scored for the Blackhawks (16-43-5), who have lost eight of nine (1-6-2). Petr Mrazek made 22 saves.

“I didn’t think we were really physically and mentally into that game early, and it showed, and we got behind,” Chicago coach Luke Richardson said. “I think at the end of the first period, we picked our game up and we created a power-play opportunity, and that definitely gave us a little bit of life.”

Lapierre gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead at 7:01 of the first period, deflecting Carlson’s shot from the point past Mrazek.

“John had a really good shot, as he always does, smart shot, and it was really easy for me to tip,” Lapierre said. “I’m glad it went in, and it’s always fun to get those kind of goals, those, I wouldn’t say greasy, but just hard-working goals.”