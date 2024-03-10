WASHINGTON -- Sonny Milano scored in his fifth consecutive game, and the Washington Capitals used a three-goal first period to defeat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 at Capital One Arena on Saturday.
Capitals score 3 in 1st, ease past Blackhawks
Milano has goal for 5th straight game, Lindgren makes 31 saves for Washington, which has won 3 of 4
Hendrix Lapierre and Tom Wilson each scored in his second straight game for the Capitals (30-23-9), who have won three of four and are 7-2-1 in their past ten games. John Carlson and Aliaksei Protas each had two assists, and Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves.
“It's coming from everywhere,” Carlson said. “I think a lot of different guys are scoring, a lot of lines are contributing every night, and that's the type of team that we have right now, and that's what we need.”
Tyler Johnson scored for the Blackhawks (16-43-5), who have lost eight of nine (1-6-2). Petr Mrazek made 22 saves.
“I didn’t think we were really physically and mentally into that game early, and it showed, and we got behind,” Chicago coach Luke Richardson said. “I think at the end of the first period, we picked our game up and we created a power-play opportunity, and that definitely gave us a little bit of life.”
Lapierre gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead at 7:01 of the first period, deflecting Carlson’s shot from the point past Mrazek.
“John had a really good shot, as he always does, smart shot, and it was really easy for me to tip,” Lapierre said. “I’m glad it went in, and it’s always fun to get those kind of goals, those, I wouldn’t say greasy, but just hard-working goals.”
Michael Sgarbossa made it 2-0 at 8:45 when he backhanded a loose puck over Mrazek’s shoulder after Trevor van Riemsdyk’s shot was blocked in front.
Wilson made it 3-0 with a power-play goal at 13:36, scoring from the slot off a pass from Dylan Strome behind the net.
“They had some really good chances. ‘Chuckie’ (Lindgren) made a few good saves,” Washington coach Spencer Carbery said. “It was 2-0, it’s kind of hanging there. If it goes to 2-1, here we go. Game on. But that third goal gets it to 3-0 and puts us in a really good spot. So, I thought that was a huge goal.”
Protas appeared to make it 4-0 at 14:21, but Chicago successfully challenged that the play was offside.
Milano made it 4-0 at 17:24 of the second period, converting on a pass across the slot from Protas on a 2-on-1 rush.
“We can’t turn pucks over in the neutral zone like that,” Richardson said. “We needed a change. Even if it’s icing, we’ve got to get that puck through the neutral zone, and that fourth goal really hurt.”
Johnson pulled the Blackhawks within 4-1 at 9:49 of the third period when Jarred Tinordi’s shot from the point deflected in off him.
“It hit me right in the elbow,” Johnson said. “I thought it was going to hit me in the head, but, luckily, I got out of the way a little bit. It was just one of those things, though, that those are how goals get scored a lot of times is just puck at the net and it hits something and goes in.”
NOTES: Milano became the sixth Capitals player in the past 25 years to score in five straight games. … Since being recalled from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League on Feb. 23, Lapierre has seven points (five goals, two assists) in six games. … Carlson collected his 37th multiassist period and passed Mike Ridley for the fourth most in Capitals history. The only players with more are Nicklas Backstrom (64), Michal Pivonka (43) and Ovechkin (43). … Chicago defenseman Nikita Zaitsev played 16:56 and blocked two shots in his return after missing the past 19 games because of a lower-body injury.