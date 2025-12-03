Bowman ties game late in 3rd period, Golden Knights top Blackhawks in shootout

Bowman scored on a second try in close after his first attempt off a rebound of Shea Theodore's shot went off the pad of Chicago goaltender Spencer Knight.

Bowman added an assist, Ivan Barbashev had a goal and an assist, and Carter Hart made 27 saves for the Golden Knights (12-6-8) in his first game since Jan. 20, 2024. Theodore had two assists and the game-winner in the shootout as Vegas won its second straight.

Tyler Bertuzzi had a goal and an assist, and Connor Bedard scored for the Blackhawks (11-9-6), who have lost six of their last seven (1-4-2). Knight made 25 saves.

Barbashev gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead 27 seconds into the first period when his lead pass attempt went off the skate of Chicago defenseman Wyatt Kaiser.

Oliver Moore tied it 1-1 at 1:23, roofing a wrist shot from the right circle.

Bertuzzi put the Blackhawks ahead 2-1 at 11:22 of the second period. Hart attempted to clear the puck out of his zone, but Bertuzzi knocked it down and then chipped it in over Hart, who had come out of the crease on the clear attempt.

Ben Hutton tied the game 2-2 at 17:19 after his shot from the high slot bounced off Chicago defenseman Matthew Grzelcyk from just right of the crease.

Bedard roofed a snapshot to put Chicago up 3-2 at 4:45 of the third period, skating across the slot around Theodore on a 1-on-1 and going back to the far side over Hart's shoulder.