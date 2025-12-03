Bowman ties game late in 3rd period, Golden Knights top Blackhawks in shootout

Theodore has 2 assists, shootout winner for Vegas; Bedard scores for Chicago

Blackhawks at Golden Knights | Recap

By Paul Delos Santos
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

LAS VEGAS – Braeden Bowman tied the game at 17:32 of the third period, and the Vegas Golden Knights went on to a 4-3 shootout victory against the Chicago Blackhawks at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday.

Bowman scored on a second try in close after his first attempt off a rebound of Shea Theodore's shot went off the pad of Chicago goaltender Spencer Knight.

Bowman added an assist, Ivan Barbashev had a goal and an assist, and Carter Hart made 27 saves for the Golden Knights (12-6-8) in his first game since Jan. 20, 2024. Theodore had two assists and the game-winner in the shootout as Vegas won its second straight.

Tyler Bertuzzi had a goal and an assist, and Connor Bedard scored for the Blackhawks (11-9-6), who have lost six of their last seven (1-4-2). Knight made 25 saves.

Barbashev gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead 27 seconds into the first period when his lead pass attempt went off the skate of Chicago defenseman Wyatt Kaiser.

Oliver Moore tied it 1-1 at 1:23, roofing a wrist shot from the right circle.

Bertuzzi put the Blackhawks ahead 2-1 at 11:22 of the second period. Hart attempted to clear the puck out of his zone, but Bertuzzi knocked it down and then chipped it in over Hart, who had come out of the crease on the clear attempt.

Ben Hutton tied the game 2-2 at 17:19 after his shot from the high slot bounced off Chicago defenseman Matthew Grzelcyk from just right of the crease.

Bedard roofed a snapshot to put Chicago up 3-2 at 4:45 of the third period, skating across the slot around Theodore on a 1-on-1 and going back to the far side over Hart's shoulder.

Latest News

Capitals get past Kings for 5th straight victory

MacKinnon scores 2, Avalanche defeat Canucks to push point streak to 17

Wallstedt gets another shutout, Wild edge Oilers to push point streak to 12

Stamkos gets 1,200th NHL point, Predators cruise past Flames

Maple Leafs defeat Panthers, get 3rd win in past 4 games

Mailbag: Oilers’ potential interest in Jarry; Blue Jackets trade targets

PWHL notebook: Seattle expansion team sets U.S. attendance record

Hockey history dotted with humor, assorted one-liners

Zegras has ‘found himself at home’ since trade to Flyers 

Seider gets 3 points, Red Wings defeat Bruins to end 4-game slide

Gavrikov scores in OT, Rangers rally to top Stars

Tkachuk scores 1st goal of season, Senators defeat Canadiens

Sorokin makes 27 saves, Islanders end Lightning's 7-game winning streak

Rangers sign Make-A-Wish honoree to 1-day contract

NHL Status Report: Walker out at least 8 weeks for Blues with upper-body injury

Markov starts celebrations early ahead of ceremony

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Foerster out 2-3 months for Flyers with upper-body injury