Type of Review: Puck Over Goal Line

Explanation: At 4:07 of the third period, Nils Hoglander’s shot at 4:07 entered the Chicago net. The Situation Room then initiated a video review to inform the Referees that Elias Pettersson’s shot at 4:01 completely crossed the Chicago goal line. Therefore, the clock was reset to show 15:59 (4:01 elapsed time).