BLACKHAWKS (7-14-2) at CANUCKS (6-18-1)
8 p.m. ET; SNP, CHSN
Blackhawks projected lineup
Ryan Donato -- Roman Kantserov -- Tyler Bertuzzi
Oliver Moore -- Frank Nazar -- Patrick Kane
Cole Smith -- Dominic Toninato -- Teuvo Teravainen
Andrew Mangiapane -- Ryan Greene -- Dillon Boucher
Alex Vlasic -- Sam Rinzel
Ian Cole -- Artyom Levshunov
Kevin Korchinski -- Ethan Del Mastro
Drew Commesso
Spencer Knight
Scratched: Jordan Greenway, Wyatt Kaiser
Injured: Connor Bedard (shoulder surgery), Anton Frondell (undisclosed), Bowen Byram (upper body)
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk -- Filip Chytil -- Brock Boeser
Liam Ohgren -- Marco Rossi -- Jonathan Lekkerimaki
Drew O'Connor -- Ty Mueller -- Linus Karlsson
Arshdeep Bains -- Jacob Quillan -- Paul Cotter
Zeev Buium -- Filip Hronek
Elias Pettersson -- Tom Willander
Jamie Oleksiak -- Luke Schenn
Nikita Tolopilo
Leevi Merilainen
Scratched: Cameron Crotty, Kevin Lankinen
Injured: Elias Pettersson (upper body), Brendan Gallagher (lower body), Thatcher Demko (hip), Guillaume Brisebois (undisclosed)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate after each played Saturday. Korchinski likely replaces Kaiser, a defenseman who has a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday after being assessed a match penalty and game misconduct for an illegal check to the head of Martin Pospisil in the second period of a 4-3 overtime win at the Calgary Flames on Saturday. … Frondell, a center, did not play the third period, and Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill said after the game he wasn’t sure if he would play. … Toninato was recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League, and Greenway, a forward, could also play after being scratched four games. … Commesso is expected to make his first start since being recalled from Rockford on Nov. 8. … Pettersson, a center, is day to day after missing the game Saturday. … Crotty, a defenseman, could replace Schenn, who played for the first time in five games against Minnesota.