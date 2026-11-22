BLACKHAWKS (7-14-2) at CANUCKS (6-18-1)

8 p.m. ET; SNP, CHSN

Blackhawks projected lineup

Ryan Donato -- Roman Kantserov -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Oliver Moore -- Frank Nazar -- Patrick Kane

Cole Smith -- Dominic Toninato -- Teuvo Teravainen

Andrew Mangiapane -- Ryan Greene -- Dillon Boucher

Alex Vlasic -- Sam Rinzel

Ian Cole -- Artyom Levshunov

Kevin Korchinski -- Ethan Del Mastro

Drew Commesso

Spencer Knight

Scratched: Jordan Greenway, Wyatt Kaiser

Injured: Connor Bedard (shoulder surgery), Anton Frondell (undisclosed), Bowen Byram (upper body)

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk -- Filip Chytil -- Brock Boeser

Liam Ohgren -- Marco Rossi -- Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Drew O'Connor -- Ty Mueller -- Linus Karlsson

Arshdeep Bains -- Jacob Quillan -- Paul Cotter

Zeev Buium -- Filip Hronek

Elias Pettersson -- Tom Willander

Jamie Oleksiak -- Luke Schenn

Nikita Tolopilo

Leevi Merilainen

Scratched: Cameron Crotty, Kevin Lankinen

Injured: Elias Pettersson (upper body), Brendan Gallagher (lower body), Thatcher Demko (hip), Guillaume Brisebois (undisclosed)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate after each played Saturday. Korchinski likely replaces Kaiser, a defenseman who has a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday after being assessed a match penalty and game misconduct for an illegal check to the head of Martin Pospisil in the second period of a 4-3 overtime win at the Calgary Flames on Saturday. … Frondell, a center, did not play the third period, and Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill said after the game he wasn’t sure if he would play. … Toninato was recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League, and Greenway, a forward, could also play after being scratched four games. … Commesso is expected to make his first start since being recalled from Rockford on Nov. 8. … Pettersson, a center, is day to day after missing the game Saturday. … Crotty, a defenseman, could replace Schenn, who played for the first time in five games against Minnesota.