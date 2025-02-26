Crouse breaks tie in 3rd, Utah edges Blackhawks

Forward scores with 7:48 remaining, helping Utah to 5th win in past 7 games

CHI at UTA | Recap

By Matt Komma
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SALT LAKE CITY -- Lawson Crouse scored the game-winning goal with 7:48 left in regulation, and the Utah Hockey Club defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1 at Delta Center on Tuesday.

Clayton Keller scored his team-leading 21st goal of the season for Utah (26-24-9), which has won five of its last seven games. Karel Vejmelka made 21 saves.

Seth Jones scored and Arvid Soderblom made 34 saves for the Blackhawks (17-34-7), who have now lost four straight and seven of their last eight games.

Jones opened the scoring at 13:34 of the first period, scoring a power-play goal with a wrist shot from the top of the circle to give the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead.

Keller tied the game at 19:16 of the second period, scoring off a rebound from Michael Kesselring that found its way past Soderblom’s blocker side to make it 1-1.

Crouse scored at 12:12 of the third period as he fired a backhand past the glove of Soderblom to give Utah a 2-1 lead.

Latest News

Bennett has 2 points, Panthers defeat Predators

Lightning defeat Oilers, push winning streak to 6

Thomas stays hot, Blues score 7 in win against Kraken

Necas having fun playing with MacKinnon, Avalanche after blockbuster trade

Miller trade to Rangers considered blockbuster, paled to 9-player deal in 1950

Utah GM Armstrong talks trade deadline approach, growth of young players in Q&A with NHL.com

Stadium Series, Blue Jackets' 1st outdoor game 'really big moment' for Columbus

Mailbag: Top teams in Western Conference, potential Deadline moves for Rangers

Sabres score 3 straight in 3rd period to rally past Ducks

Brodzinski scores twice, Rangers ease past Islanders

Marner scores in OT, Maple Leafs rally late to defeat Bruins

Montembeault makes 20 saves, Canadiens shut out Hurricanes

Marchenko gets 2 goals, assist to help Blue Jackets hold off Stars

Ovechkin scores goal No. 883 in Capitals' loss to Flames

THE GR8 CHASE: Ovechkin scores goal No. 883, now 12 from breaking NHL record

Brink gets 4 points, Flyers cruise past Penguins for 3rd straight win

Red Wings score 3 unanswered, rally past Wild to stay hot 

Ovechkin reaches 30 goals for 19th time with Capitals