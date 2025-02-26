Crouse breaks tie in 3rd, Utah edges Blackhawks

Clayton Keller scored his team-leading 21st goal of the season for Utah (26-24-9), which has won five of its last seven games. Karel Vejmelka made 21 saves.

Seth Jones scored and Arvid Soderblom made 34 saves for the Blackhawks (17-34-7), who have now lost four straight and seven of their last eight games.

Jones opened the scoring at 13:34 of the first period, scoring a power-play goal with a wrist shot from the top of the circle to give the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead.

Keller tied the game at 19:16 of the second period, scoring off a rebound from Michael Kesselring that found its way past Soderblom’s blocker side to make it 1-1.

Crouse scored at 12:12 of the third period as he fired a backhand past the glove of Soderblom to give Utah a 2-1 lead.