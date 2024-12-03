Matthews gets 1st goal since return, Maple Leafs defeat Blackhawks

John Tavares also scored, and Mitch Marner had two assists in his 600th NHL game for the Maple Leafs (15-7-2), who have won nine of their past 11. Anthony Stolarz made 27 saves.

Lukas Reichel scored, and Arvid Soderblom made 18 saves for the Blackhawks (8-15-2), who are 1-3-1 in their past five.

Matthews gave Toronto a 1-0 lead at 15:35 of the first period. He was sent in alone by a pass from William Nylander and scored between Soderblom’s pads.

It was the sixth goal of the season and first since October 31 for Matthews, who missed nine games before getting two assists in his return on Saturday, a 5-3 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Tavares extended it to 2-0 at 11:59 of the second period. He spun and had his shot at the right face-off dot go off the stick of Alex Vlasic, then off the left shoulder of Connor Murphy at the top of the goal crease and over Soderblom’s glove.

Reichel cut it to 2-1 at 3:27 of the third period when he put in a rebound at the top of the goal crease.

Fraser Minten scored 21 seconds later to make it 3-1. Conor Timmins’ point shot ricocheted off the end boards, bounced off the side of the net and came to Minten, who shot from the bottom of the right circle.

Matthew Knies scored an empty-net goal at 18:15 for the 4-1 final.